Amber Rose’s Blonde Braids Show Her Range Ahead Of 40th Birthday

When Amber Rose was first thrust into the spotlight as Kanye West's girlfriend, she was in her 20s, and couldn't possibly predict what the future had in store for her. Since then, she and Ye have obviously gone their separate ways, though that didn't cause her to run from the rap game entirely. Instead, the blonde beauty began dating Wiz Khalifa, who she now shares a son with, though that romance ultimately didn't work out either.

For the most part, Rose seems to be comfortable with her single status. Earlier this year she gave several podcast interviews during which she was candid about the unsavoury behaviour men exhibit. Instead, she sticks to taking their money with her thirst traps on OnlyFans and keeping the more intimate details of her romantic life a secret from the world. On Saturday (October 21), the mother of two will be celebrating her 40th birthday, marking yet another major milestone in her life.

Amber Rose is All Smiles on Her Final Day of 39

Ahead of her weekend celebrations, Rose posted some photos to Instagram on Friday documenting how she spent the last day of this pivotal decade of her life. "The last day of my 30s 🥰," the content creator wrote in the caption of smiling photos that show her holding up a drink. Rather than rocking her signature shaved head, Amber opted for a long, blonde wig styled in braids, which naturally brought out haters desperate to make comments about colourism.

Now that Amber Rose's big day is nearly here, we can't help but wonder if her baby daddy, Wiz Khalifa, has any big plans in store to help her celebrate. The reality starlet went all out for his birthday back in September, and we wouldn't be surprised to see him return the love to his co-parent. Check out how the "Taylor Gang" hitmaker celebrated at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

