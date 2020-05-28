braids
- Pop CultureAmber Rose's Blonde Braids Show Her Range Ahead Of 40th BirthdayThe Libra beauty happens to share a birthday with Kanye West's other ex, Kim Kardashian.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearA$AP Rocky's Gucci Logo Braids Prove He's The Flyest At Milan Fashion WeekThe "Fashion Killa" strikes again.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Gets An Owl Braided Into His HairDrake showed off a new hair style on social media this week.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearDrake's Newest Hairstyle Involves A Nike Swoosh: PhotoThe father of one has been showing a lot of love to Nike this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake & Adonis Sport Matching Braids In Sweet New Instagram SelfieName a more iconic duo.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Debuts Fresh New Hair On InstagramDrizzy decided it was time to update his look, and some have speculated that Rihanna had something to do with it.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDrake Announces Interactive NYC & Toronto Concert Experiences After Debuting Braids On IGDrizzy also debuted a sick new Tyler, the Creator-inspired chain over on his page.By Hayley Hynes
- GramJim Jones Claps Back At Memes About His BraidsJim Jones fires back after trolls clowning his iconic braids. By Aron A.
- MusicLudacris Gets His Signature Braids Back & People Are ObsessedThe look has people feeling nostalgic. By Madusa S.
- RandomAaron Carter Shows Off Box Braids Following Porn DebutAaron Carter debuts his new look, showing off his box braids.By Alex Zidel
- GramThe Weeknd Debuts New Hairstyle & Fans Love ItThe Weeknd showed off his new hairstyle with his new Esquire profile and fans are begging him to keep it.By Alex Zidel
- GramTravis Scott & His Daughter Stormi Have The Same HairTravis Scott and Stormi Webster look to have taken a trip to Wyoming, sporting matching braids in a new picture.By Alex Zidel
- GramKevin Gates Has Braids NowKevin Gates takes a trip to the hairstylist and gets braids.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Yachty Explains Why He Ditched His Signature Red BraidsLil Yachty tells the world why he went a different direction with his braids, explaining the red dye was killing his hair.By Alex Zidel