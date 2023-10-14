Yebba Treats Drake To Her Song Sampled On “Polar Opposites”

Last week, Drake dropped off his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, after plenty of teasing. The 23-track project is jam-packed with high-profile features. J. Cole, Yeat, Lil Yachty, SZA, and more make appearances. One song even features the vocal stylings of Drake's 6-year-old son, Adonis.

Another major artist, Yebba, also contributed to Drake's new album on his track “Polar Opposites.” It features a dreamy sample of Yebba's song at the end. It looks like the Canadian performer is a huge fan of her work and that song in particular, and he took to social media to let her know. “@yebbasmith drop the full song from end of ‘Polar Opposites,’" he wrote. “This is not a request it’s a demand [lock emoji].” She later responded, sharing his message on her own story. “Drake said it so we must,” she expressed.

Yebba Unveils “Waterfall (i adore you)”

She then shared a clip of the song in a later story, titled, “Waterfall (I adore you).” Yebba went on to post the song, which had been pitched down in Drake's "Polar Opposites, in its original pitch. This sparked quite a bit of excitement from Drake. “Yes yes yes yes yes yes,” he commented. Drake and Yebba joined forces again back in 2021 for "Yebba's Heartbreak," which appears on his album Certified Lover Boy. The Arkansas-born artist isn't the only one Drake's shared his appreciation for amid the release of For All The Dogs, however.

Just ahead of the drop, Drake also showed love to Lil Yachty on Table For One, giving him a call to tell him how much he impacted his creative process. “I don't think this album is what it is if I don't get to run everything by you," he explained. "The realest sh*t you can get is somebody that cares about you enough to tell you their real opinion." What do you think of Yebba dropping “Waterfall (I adore you)” per Drake's request? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

