Usher’s Birthday Has Us Blasting Throwback Jams Like “Nice & Slow” As R&B Icon Turns 45

Libra season seems to be a particularly busy time for celebrity birthdays. Stars like Cardi B, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, and Amber Rose are all turning another year older in the span of just a few days. Another name on the list of October-born creatives is Usher, who turns 45 today, the 14th. While he's likely got big plans to turn up with his loved ones all weekend long, we're commemorating the occasion by revisiting some of the R&B icon's earliest hits.

Specifically, we're spotlighting 1997's "Nice & Slow," which was produced by Jermaine Dupri and Manuel Seal. The song's sensual lyrics find a young Usher crooning about getting intimate with the object of his affection. "Now here we are, driving round town / Contemplating where I'm gonna lay you down," his voice shines on the second verse. As he sings, the Southern artist gets up close and personal with Kimora Lee Simmons. She played his love interest in the Hype Williams-directed visual.

Take It "Nice & Slow" Today in Celebration of Usher

The fashion mogul is just one of many women who was lucky enough to be serenaded by the "OMG" hitmaker during his Las Vegas Residency. Of course, he got some ladies in trouble with their boyfriends, but overall, Usher's run in Sin City was successful. As that came to a close last month, it was confirmed that he'll be entertaining the crowd during 2024's biggest football game of the year.

Revisit Usher's decades-old visual for "Nice & Slow" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music if you haven't already. Are there any songs from the birthday boy's discography that you hope make it on his Super Bowl setlist? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me take you to a place nice and quiet

There ain't no one there to interrupt, ain't gotta rush

I just wanna take it nice and slow

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me?)