Shanquella Robinson’s Family Claims Tubi Series Exploited Her Death, Hits Creator With Cease & Desist

In October of last year, Shanquella Robinson's family was left devastated, after the 25-year-old student was found dead in a rental property in Mexico. Robinson had gone to San José del Cabo with a group of people she believed to be friends, but things took a left turn only one day into the trip. She was said to have died as an unfortunate result of alcohol poisoning, however, an autopsy later suggested that the group wasn't telling the full story.

Robinson was found to have sustained severe injuries to both her neck and spine ahead of her passing. A video later surfaced online, showing her being brutally beaten by one of the women she had traveled with. The footage further ignited preexisting speculation about the group's involvement in Robinson's death. A recent episode of a Tubi series uses elements of her tragic passing as a plot. Now, amid the process of grieving the loss of their loved one, Robinson's family is firing back.

Street Legal Allegedly Uses Elements Of Shanquella's Story

Robinson's family has now served the creator of the series, Street Legal, with a cease & desist letter. They allege that Dennis L Reed II exploited the young woman's story without permission. “Anyone portraying Shanquella as anything other than a victim of a crime and her travel mates as anything other than complicit in her murder is helping bury the truth about what happened," a statement on behalf of the family reads. "We’re not gonna stand by and allow that there is still a path to justice in this case when the State Department gives Mexico authority to extradite the accused back to Mexico to be prosecuted.”

“Street Legal is a fictional crime series," Reed's team says. "The characters and events of this film are fictitious. Any similarities to actual events or persons, dead or alive, are entirely coincidental. The series follows twin defense attorneys Justin and Jordan whose parents’ criminal past catches up with them. The disclaimer is set forth before each episode.” What do you think of the similarities between the Street Legal episode and Shanquella's story? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

