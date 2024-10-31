Shanquella Robinson’s Family Sues “Cabo Six,” FBI & Justice Department Two Years After Tragic Death

Shanquella Robinson's family is not backing down.

It's been roughly two years since 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was found dead at a rental property in Mexico. Questions about her passing remain, and her family continues to pursue justice. Recently, her mother Sallamondra filed a lawsuit against the group of individuals who joined Shanquella on the trip, who have been dubbed the Cabo Six.

Sallamondra accuses them of lying about Shanquella's actual cause of death to cover up an alleged crime. The Cabo Six have insisted that her death was allegedly accidental, and the result of alcohol poisoning. Brutal fight footage and the Mexican Secretariat of Health's autopsy report, on the other hand, appear to allegedly suggest otherwise. According to ABC News, Shanquella's cause of death has been listed as "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation."

Shanquella Robinson's Family Continues To Fight For Justice

Now, Shanquella's family has filed a lawsuit against the Cabo Six, the Justice Department, and the FBI. “I would like each and every one of you if you can, anything you can do, step in and help us with justice. We need justice for Shanquella Robinson. It has been two years, and there’s no reason that they have not been arrested yet," Sallamondra said at a press conference this week, ABC News reports.