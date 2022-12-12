The tragic story of Shanquella Robinson’s death shocked the internet last month. Over the weekend, countless people from the late student’s hometown gathered at a rally to demand the justice they deserve.

As ABC News reports, Saturday (December 10) saw several Charlotte, North Carolina residents come together at Little Rock AME Zion Church. Friends of the family and local leaders both spoke on how the unexpected murder has shaken up their community.

“I’m going to be honest – this is tough,” Mayor pro tem, Braxton Winston, said in his statements. “How many words of comfort can you bring to a situation like this? There’s so much grief in our community.”

Afterward, the politician went on to assure Shanquella’s parents that they won’t be forgotten by those around them as they await further answers from the FBI and Mexican authorities.

Mecklenburg County’s at-large commissioner, Pat Cotham, additionally noted that Robinson’s story “[is] just starting.” They added, “She was just a young woman. I am so very sorry for the loss of your precious Shanquella.”

These pins are being given out to everyone in attendance. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/hf7Trl6UZ6 — Coleman J. Montgomery (@colemanreports) December 10, 2022

Aside from running her own businesses, the deceased spent much of her time focusing on her studies at Winston-Salem State University. A representative for the school says her “spirit lives on” there, even after her untimely murder.

Just a few weeks ago, the Robinson family came together to mourn their only child at a funeral service. Now, the community is uplifting them again in their time of need.

“There were thousands of people that didn’t make it into the services a couple of weeks ago, so this is the opportunity to come and show their support for the Robinson family again and to love on them and basically let them know that we stand with them,” Million Youth March of Charlotte founder, Mario Black, told press this past weekend.

“It’s justice for Shanquella Robinson until justice is served,” he chiefly declared.

Though the FBI and Mexican authorities revealed that an arrest warrant was issued in the case at the end of November, Salamondra Robinson has spoken with the media and says she remains without answers.

Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the investigation. RIP Shanquella.

[Via]