Plies Excitedly Reacts To Montgomery, Alabama Brawl

Though the fight is no laughing matter, the rapper and social media personality wishes that he would’ve been there.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Plies Excitedly Reacts To Montgomery, Alabama Brawl

If you’ve been online at all today, you probably know that there was a viral and nasty brawl that went down in Montgomery, Alabama. Moreover, the clip spread like wildfire online around Sunday (August 6), and involves multiple people feuding over an alleged dispute where a boat was blocking another on the riverfront. Many commented on this in a light fashion, making jokes about it or criticizing the fight itself. However, considering that there was one black man getting beat up by a group of white men, there’s a much more heinous undertone than some people believe. Unfortunately, any nuanced conversation around it got muddled up by ignorance of its implications.

Furthermore, Plies became the latest rap-adjacent figure to react to the fight, and did so quite lightly. Of course, he’s known for his social media antics, so this shouldn’t come as much surprise. That being said, he remarked that he would’ve liked to have been there amid the beatdown. That will surely come off tone-deaf for many. In an Instagram clip, the Florida native giggled and yelled while throwing punches in the air.

Read More: Sukihana Inspires Plies To Ask An NSFW And Highly Debated Question

Plies Wishes He Would’ve Been At Montgomery Fight

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Plies (@plies)

While Plies did excitedly say something in this clip, his caption basically sums them up. “B***h I Wish I Was In Alabama Tonight Bih!!!!” the 47-year-old wrote with laughing emojis. “They Gave It To Y’all Azz Tonight!!!! (As Long As They Ain’t Whip No Kids Or Women). But All Y’all Tripled Teamed My Boy On The Dock Y’all Azz Get It Bih!!!” Sure, his social media is quite volatile and sometimes for good reason, but this took the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Montgomery police said they issued four active warrants related to this brawl. They also apprehended multiple individuals with pending charges, with possible additional action after investigators review footage. “Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” the city’s mayor Steven Reed stated on Sunday afternoon. “Warrants are being signed and justice will be served. This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.” For more news and the latest updates on Plies, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Plies Posts Strange Interaction With Flirty Fan

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.