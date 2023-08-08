Plies Excitedly Reacts To Montgomery, Alabama Brawl

If you’ve been online at all today, you probably know that there was a viral and nasty brawl that went down in Montgomery, Alabama. Moreover, the clip spread like wildfire online around Sunday (August 6), and involves multiple people feuding over an alleged dispute where a boat was blocking another on the riverfront. Many commented on this in a light fashion, making jokes about it or criticizing the fight itself. However, considering that there was one black man getting beat up by a group of white men, there’s a much more heinous undertone than some people believe. Unfortunately, any nuanced conversation around it got muddled up by ignorance of its implications.

Furthermore, Plies became the latest rap-adjacent figure to react to the fight, and did so quite lightly. Of course, he’s known for his social media antics, so this shouldn’t come as much surprise. That being said, he remarked that he would’ve liked to have been there amid the beatdown. That will surely come off tone-deaf for many. In an Instagram clip, the Florida native giggled and yelled while throwing punches in the air.

Plies Wishes He Would’ve Been At Montgomery Fight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plies (@plies)

While Plies did excitedly say something in this clip, his caption basically sums them up. “B***h I Wish I Was In Alabama Tonight Bih!!!!” the 47-year-old wrote with laughing emojis. “They Gave It To Y’all Azz Tonight!!!! (As Long As They Ain’t Whip No Kids Or Women). But All Y’all Tripled Teamed My Boy On The Dock Y’all Azz Get It Bih!!!” Sure, his social media is quite volatile and sometimes for good reason, but this took the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Montgomery police said they issued four active warrants related to this brawl. They also apprehended multiple individuals with pending charges, with possible additional action after investigators review footage. “Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” the city’s mayor Steven Reed stated on Sunday afternoon. “Warrants are being signed and justice will be served. This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.” For more news and the latest updates on Plies, keep checking in with HNHH.

