Cardi B & Offset Feud With Nicki Minaj’s Artist Tate Kobang Over “PR Stunt” Claims

Seeing as both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are planning on releasing new albums in 2023, competition between the legendary lyricists is higher than ever. Both have shown their skills while collaborating with up-and-comers over the past few months and this past New Music Friday (July 28), the former teamed up with her husband, Offset, for another joint single called “Jealousy.” The song seems to be receiving positive reviews online so far. However, Cardi and her man are facing accusations of attempting to rack up streams by keeping their name in the press.

While initially promoting the track, the “Clout” artists used their beef with Tasha K as fuel, earning them some slight backlash. Thankfully, the Bardi Gang has been in full support of their favourite rapper. The Barbz, however, have been less than kind. Among them seems to be Tate Kobang, newly signed to Minaj’s label, who tweeted “All those PR stunts but b**ch,” on Sunday afternoon.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reportedly Signs Tate Kobang To Her Label

Tate Kobang Shares an Interesting Message

All those PR stunts but bitch .. — Tate Kobang (@1buttnaked) July 30, 2023

While she wasn’t tagged in the post, the mother of two took it personally, and was quick to label Kobang as “weird” on her profile. “HOW YOU A GROWN A** MAN SUBBING ME?” Cardi asked. “Idgaf who gassin’ you grown a** man. Watch your mouth when you addressing me.” Elsewhere, Offset sent out a “Wya 👀,” suggesting that he’s hoping to confront Nicki’s artist face to face.

Interestingly, Kobang’s profile hints at several other shady messages aimed at the “Lick” hitmaker. In his likes, someone uncovered a video of Cardi at the Met Gala as Barbz outside spit bars from the Queen of Rap’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” On top of that, he also shared a GIF of a drink being thrown toward a camera, seemingly referring to the 30-year-old being splashed by a drink while performing in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Turn Their Drama Into Art In New “Jealousy” Single Teaser: Watch

Cardi B & Offset Respond

Read what Cardi B and Offset have had to say about Tate Kobang’s shady tweets so far below. Do you think that the rap diva and her husband are attempting to generate more attention for their “Jealousy” single, or is the timing of her viral microphone-throwing incident pure coincidence? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Ommmmmgggg even more weird …and there more — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

[Via]