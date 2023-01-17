Joyner Lucas trolled Usher on social media in response to the iconic singer’s new haircut. Usher had shared a video of himself with orange hair on Instagram, Monday.

“My n***a lookin like a flaming hot Cheeto #legend,” Lucas wrote in response to the look.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Recording artist Joyner Lucas performs on stage at Viejas Arena on October 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Lucas wasn’t alone in making fun of the hairstyle. Another user wrote that Usher must be “going through a midlife crisis.”

In Usher’s original video, he used his viral “watch this” catchphrase to introduce the polarizing look. The remark went viral in 2022 after using it during his NPR Tiny Desk concert.

“I was blown away, I was shocked,” Usher told Twitter Music of the meme afterward. “I think I was in Los Angeles somewhere and they were like, ‘Yo, you know you going viral?’ I’m like, ‘It’s good, right?’”

He added: “Then I looked on and I saw a few people do it. Then I saw more people doing what I had done and it just kept going and kept going and I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. This is something special.’”

Outside of trolling Usher on social media, Lucas has been in the studio with Juelz Santana for his Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama. Santana teased the collaboration on Instagram, earlier this month.

“Santana and Joyner Lucas, I’m not even going to say no other names. OMG. We In Motion on the fucking way,” Santana said.

As for Usher, he hasn’t released a solo studio album since 2016’s Hard II Love. However, he did team up with Zaytoven in 2018 for A.

Check out Usher’s Instagram video that Joyner Lucas was responding to below.

[Via]