cheetos
- Movies"Flamin' Hot" Tells The Story Of America's Favorite Spicy ChipGet ready for the (maybe) true story of Flamin' Hot CheetosBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJoyner Lucas Roasts Usher For "Cheeto" HairJoyner Lucas trolled Usher in response to his new hairstyle.By Cole Blake
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion Reminds Us That She's A "Flamin' Hottie"The H-Town Hottie talks her shit over the beat from Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It."By Hayley Hynes
- HNHH TVBig Jade Explains Why Her Fingers Are Always Red In PicturesBig Jade blames her red fingers on her love of Hot Cheetos.By Alex Zidel
- Random6-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Finds A Bullet In Hot CheetosA 6-year-old child allegedly found a bullet at the bottom of a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.By Alex Zidel
- FoodCheetos Drops Three Flavors Of New Mac & Cheese ProductCheetos is dropping three new mac-and-cheese products.By Cole Blake
- RandomDoja Cat's Guilty Pleasure Is Eating Caviar With Hot CheetosDoja Cat told Nick Cannon during a virtual interview that her bougie guilty pleasure is putting caviar on Flamin' Hot Cheetos.By Lynn S.
- TVMC Hammer's Cheetos Super Bowl Ad Honors 30 Years Of "Can't Touch This"MC Hammer's hit song "Can't Touch This" is being used to promote one of his favorite snacks of all-time.By Dominiq R.
- RandomCheetos Has An Official Name For Cheesy Residual Dust Left On FingersCheeto dust is formally referred to as cheetle and it's apparently been a thing for over a decade.By Aron A.
- SocietyKFC Introduces New Cheetos Chicken Sandwich & It Looks Freaking DeliciousMust. Visit. KFC. Now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPlayboi Carti's Backstage Rider Revealed: A Cereal & Tea FiendWhat would you put on your tour rider? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCity Girls' Yung Miami Details Her Weirdest Food Habits On "Snack Review"Yung Miami picks out her favorite snacks from the bodega.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCheetos Drops A Diss Track For Doritos & Chance The RapperChester Cheetah has some words for Doritos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Flames Offset For Putting Hot Cheetos In His SandwichOffset's sandwich needed some crisp to it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Overdose: Frito-Lay Snaps BackFrito-Lay responds to Lil Xan and the raised concern over their Flamin' products.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan Reveals Mac Miller's Last Words To Him Inspired Next Project's TitleLil Xan speaks on the last words Mac Miller ever told him and what he's naming his next project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Breaks Down How Flamin' Hot Cheetos Left Him HospitalizedLil Xan finds his Cheeto OD as amusing as the rest of us.By Aron A.
- FoodThere Will Actually Be A Movie About Flamin' Hot Cheetos"Flaming Hot" Cheetos snack to get their own biopic detailing origin story of creator.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBurger King & Cheetos Are Offering Flamin' Hot Mac & Cheese NuggetsThese new Mac n’ Cheetos are the latest menu items at Burger King.By Chantilly Post
- ViralHarambe-Shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto Sells For $100,000 On EBayA man opened a seemingly ordinary bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, only to find one spicy cheese puff that bears uncanny resemblance to the most famous gorilla who's ever lived. By Angus Walker