He was included in the list of victims who were fired upon, but French Montana may face legal trouble stemming from a recent shooting. Last week, French released Coke Boys 6, and unsurprisingly, he and his crew were in Miami celebrating the project. It was reported that the rapper and his collaborators were shooting a music video outside The Licking restaurant when someone opened fire on the crowd.

Police shared that 10 people were injured during the incident, but thankfully, all are expected to survive. One of the victims was a blogger named Carl Leon, and his attorney, Josiah Graham, is weighing options for a lawsuit.

NBC Miami reported the 25-year-old blogger was invited to the event. Leon is said to have suffered several injuries, including wounds to his hand and stomach. Another bullet “grazed his ear,” the outlet stated.

“Sometime during the break of one of the scenes, that’s when he heard gunshots. He didn’t know what happened, like everyone else. He took off running. As he’s running, he fell at some point,” said Graham. “When he gets up, he discovers he’s been shot.”

“Just literally less than an inch away from sure death,” the lawyer added.

Leon is considering filing a lawsuit, and Graham is currently looking to speak with more witnesses. One person, Wilmark Baez, reportedly let production use his bulldogs and lowrider vehicle for filming. One of his dogs vanished during the shooting but was later returned unharmed. However, Baez’s car is still impounded and he was never paid for his contributions.

Investigators issued a statement saying the necessary permits allowed for production weren’t approved. Thus, police presence and safety measures weren’t implemented.

“One of the biggest deterrents to crime is a police presence or some type of security infrastructure, but certainly with police officers,” Graham said.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that French sought safety in a nearby KFC. The rapper also issued a statement about the harrowing incident.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant,” the statement read. “We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

