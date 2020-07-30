There's a current trend where people are re-visiting classic songs and turning up to them on social media. Among some of the most popular additions are 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and, when Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez decided to show off their dance to the song, they earned a reaction from the rapper himself.

"How cool is this, super cool LOL," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram, reposting the video of Jenny, A-Rod and the kids dancing.

People are doing Fiddy's usual work in the comments, trolling J-Lo and A-Rod for their moves.

"A rod ain’t got no rhythm," wrote Shaq. "She pushed the shit out of her," said another commenter, referring to how hard Lopez pushed her daughter to Ludacris' "Move Bitch."

The first song they got jiggy to was OutKast's "Ms. Jackson," leading into "In Da Club" and ending with "Move Bitch."

After Fif shared this, people started asking him to re-visit some classic tunes with his own son Sire, asking him to upload his own version in the near future.



Bryan Steffy/BMA2015/Getty Images

In other 50 Cent-related news, the rapper recently apologized to Megan Thee Stallion after realizing how insensitive it was to make a joke about her shooting. "Damn I didn’t think this shit was real," he said. "It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry."