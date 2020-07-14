Regardless of whether you're ballin' on a budget or stacking hundreds in your spare time, 50 Cent claims to know all the right tricks when it comes to being a romantic. He pulled through with some tips on Instagram, showing the young up-and-comers the right way to impress a lady.

"See, I gotta teach n***as how to be romantic," said Fif in a new video. "You know, when I do it, I do it big. You can get whatever you want baby, don't even worry about it," joked the rapper, addressing his girlfriend in the passenger seat. "Whatever you want here at Mickey D's!"

He turned the camera over to Cuban Link to show her cracking up in embarrassment over the video. How else would you react to somebody being so extra in the drive-through?

It's already been a busy week for Curtis Jackson, who announced the premiere date for Power Book II: Ghost and revealed the first teaser trailer. He has also been doing some press, speaking about his role as executive producer on the posthumous Pop Smoke album.



"I’m really not feeling the way the guys involved with Pop’s project are handling things," he said about Pop's team. "I got it to this point it’s gonna be the #1 album. That’s good enough right, i’m gonna be unavailable moving forward peace."