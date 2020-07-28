Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Live session is garnering heated reactions. The rapper came forward to give a little insight into how she has been recovering since she was shot in both of her feet weeks ago. Tory Lanez was arrested at the scene and while he hasn't been named as a suspect, it has been rumored that he was responsible for shooting Megan. This is all speculation as specific details about the incident haven't been shared, and with Tory remaining silent, for the time being, the world will have to wait to hear about what led to the harrowing incident.

There have been people who have taken to social media to make jokes at Megan's expense, including 50 Cent. After he posted memes about Megan Thee STallion and Tory Lanez, the rap mogul received backlash for being insensitive. On Monday (July 27), 50 Cent shared a clip of Megan Thee Stallion's IG Live and issued her a public, formal apology for his previous behaviors.

"Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,🤦‍♂️," Fif wrote in the caption. "It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. 🤷🏽‍♂️." Check out his post below.