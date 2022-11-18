Drake is placing his money where the art is. The famed rapper was revealed the be the surprise investor responsible for reviving a classic art museum. Drake’s art and entertainment company, DreamCrew, has acquired all remnants of Luna Luna, an “art amusement park.” The company’s the “overall investment” in the art carnival is reportedly $100 million.

Drake and Adel “Future the Prince” Nur founded DreamCrew in 2017. The new deal makes their company majority owner in the eclectic art exhibit. Because of the purchase, André Heller’s art carnival experience was originally staged in Germany in 1987. After DreamCrew’s purchase, the art show will be taken on a worldwide tour

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Drake attends “The Carter Effect” premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Drake himself issued a note following the grand investment. “It’s such a unique and special way to experience art. This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together.” Drake’s new investment comes on the heels of more good news for the rap star.

His joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss recently debuted at number one on the charts over the weekend. It became the third-highest total for any album in 2022. As for the singles off the chart topping album, they currently hold the No. 2 through No. 9 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite the album’s success, it didn’t come without some controversy. Drake was accused of taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams and Kanye West on Her Loss. Megan took to Twitter to respond to the alleged diss. “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol.”

Drake has revived the Luna Luna art carnival, featuring work from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí and more, with a $100 million investment.



After 35 years in storage, Luna Luna will finally see the light of day again, planning to hit the road as a traveling attraction. pic.twitter.com/Xq8kVCbNcV — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) November 17, 2022

Drake has yet to respond to the diss claims. However, he has responded to Vogue’s recent lawsuit against him and 21 Savage for using their likeness for promo. The Canadian star removed the faux album cover from his Instagram page.

Check out HNHH for more updates.