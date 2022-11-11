There have been impassioned takes across social media pertaining to Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star’s career hangs in the balance as he is centered in controversy. After Irving showed public support of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, the backlash was swift. The film has been criticized for anti-Semitic rhetoric and Hollywood’s elite have spoken out against it.

Meanwhile, many of Irving’s peers have been unrelenting in their support. Several of those voices are the basketball star’s famous athlete peers, including Deion Sanders. “Fellas how are u up early watching ESPN & checking scores but u hadn’t checked on yo kids,” Sanders wrote.

If Kyrie Irving needs to apologize for sharing a documentary, how many television/newspaper/media executives, producers, etc. need to apologize for the false, racist, stereotypical, depictions of Black people across all media outlets that have led to violence and marginalization? — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 3, 2022

He continued: “How u get emotional about Kanye and Kyrie but not yo own son or daughter? How u got time for Madden but get mad when yo ex says it’s your weekend with YOUR kids. How How How. You’ve been present on social media more than you’ve been present for what’s yours. Think about that for a minute.”

The post received praise from celebrities who have also been on the receiving end of criticism. Both Irving and Kanye West have been the subject of heated conversations over ideologies that Black people are the original Hebrews. This is widely accepted as an anti-Semitic talking point, and the Jewish community hit back.

West lost several lucrative partnerships and companies openly stated they refused to do business with him. Irving is receiving the same treatment and it is suggested that his deal with Nike is over. LeBron James came forward to condemn anti-Semitism, but later, he clarified that he believes Irving should continue to play pro-ball.

Meanwhile, Irving has apologized. People are questioning why Amazon continues to host the controversial documentary.