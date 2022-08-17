A$AP Rocky Leaves L.A. Courthouse After Pleading Not Guilty To Hollywood Shooting

The New York rapper is also being sued by the victim, friend and affiliate A$AP Relli.

In the video of Rocky emerging from the courthouse, he does not appear fazed by the group of cameras and reporters around him. You can hear one of them ask, "A$AP, can you prove your innocence, you think?" There's no audible response from the 33-year-old, and it's unlikely that we'll hear new details directly from him in this legal battle. For now, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest updates from this story.

As far as his current charges, Rocky is being tried for two counts of assault with a semi-auto firearm. The story goes that the rapper was having an argument with the victim and, in a separate incident, used the weapon he threatened the victim with earlier. A$AP Relli is also undergoing "intensive therapy" after being bombarded with accusations of ratting on Rocky.

While his date night fits with Rihanna continue to impress fans, A$AP Rocky's legal troubles continue to serve as a shadow. Back in April, we reported that Rocky was arrested at LAX Airport over an alleged November shooting in Hollywood that involved A$AP Relli , which was allegedly on caught video , as well. Just this afternoon, A$AP Rocky was seen exiting a Los Angeles courthouse after pleading not guilty to the shooting.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.