There isn't a clear picture surrounding the lead-up to A$AP Rocky's arrest but there was apparently enough information that led to his arrest in connection to a shooting in November. Police said that the rapper allegedly fired his weapon 3 to 4 times after an argument with someone he knew last November. The victim claimed that the bullet grazed his left hand.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Police haven't disclosed any information about the alleged victim but A$AP Bari emerged with accusations against a certain member of the Mob who he claims called the cops on Rocky. Bari shared a photo of A$AP Relli on his Instagram Story, claiming that Relli was the one responsible for Rocky's arrest. "This rat ass n***a told on Rocky fucking rat," he wrote. "@relli_boss why you went to the police," Bari added in a follow-up post.

A$AP Rocky was taken into custody yesterday where he was charged and posted $550K bond. Police conducted a search of his home where they left with a box of evidence. However, there wasn't any information surrounding what authorities collected at his home.

This morning, it was revealed that Rocky and Rihanna were blindsided by cops when they pulled up 10 deep to a private LAX terminal to arrest Rocky. Though police usually offer the suspect's legal team formal warming so they can turn their client in, that wasn't the case for Rocky. Police said that they worked on the arrest for a week, and wanted to ensure that they could retrieve the alleged firearm used in the shooting.

We'll keep you updated on anymore information surrounding the arrest.