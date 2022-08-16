In the latest update from A$AP Rocky’s alleged Hollywood shooting, the father of one is now officially facing criminal charges after reportedly firing multiple shots at his former friend late last year. According to TMZ, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced on Monday (August 15) that his office has charged the Testing artist with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecuters claim that the New York native pointed a gun at a man during a heated discussion in November of 2021, and though no shots were fired then, during a follow-up confrontation the 33-year-old is said to have pulled the trigger and fired two shots in the alleged victim’s direction.

A$AP Rocky attends Milan Fashion Week in 2020 — Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Rocky was arrested for the incident in April of this year, when he and then-pregnant girlfriend Rihanna were returning from a vacation in Barbados. At the time, cops were waiting for the “Fashion Killa” when he got off his private jet at LAX.

He made bail and has been free ever since, although A$AP Relli (a former friend who claims to be the victim) is now suing Rakim Mayers for assault and battery. According to reports, Relli was hit with bullet fragments and suffered injuries as a result of the shooting.

As the LAPD continues to investigate, the victim’s legal team has also shared that their client has had to undergo “intensive therapy” after receiving death threats and being labelled a “rat” and “snitch” for telling on A$AP Rocky – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

