Reports of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky canceling their baby shower circulated online following Rocky's arrest at LAX over alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. The sources via The Sun claimed that RiRi was "crying non-stop" in response to the arrest, basically unable to control her pregnancy hormones. New reports contradict this original story, as it appears Rihanna did not let A$AP's arrest stop them from having the ultimate celebration for their first child.

Just two days after the rapper's arrest, Rihanna and A$AP reportedly hosted their rave-themed baby shower at a studio in Hollywood. The two invited many of their friends and families, while also keeping the bash "super intimate and private," as reported by HipHollywood. Many of Rihanna's family members from Barbados came into town for the event.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Those who were invited to the exclusive festivity were not allowed to film or photograph, and were also asked to wear some neon-colored 'fits.

The internet was able to get a sneak peek at the party favors guests received from the baby shower, namely a t-shirt that reads, "I went 2 Rih & Rocky's Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt," in blue, pink, and yellow. Both Rihanna and A$AP have not revealed the sex of the baby.

Rih had previously told Vogue that her baby shower would not have any "brunch" or "blush tones," and, "no animal-shaped nothing." She even went on to describe how she wants "everyone to be plastered and crawling out."

She continued, "And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me."

Check out some of Rih & Rocky's baby shower merch below.





[via]