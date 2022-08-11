He's no stranger to taking on legal battles, but this report regarding A$AP Rocky is an explosive revelation. It was back in April when we reported that Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) = in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred sometime in November 2021. During the incident, a man was said to have been shot at and there wasn't much else shared about the arrest or shooting until this week when the alleged victim was revealed.

According to reports, Terell Ephron, a former member of the A$AP Mob known as A$AP Relli, has sued Rocky over the shooting and claimed that he was the victim involved.



Victor Boyko / Stringer / Getty Images

The altercation reportedly took place in Los Angeles after Relli alleged that Rocky "lured" him to a location in the heart of Hollywood. Relli said that while speaking with Rocky, the latter pulled out a firearm and "without provocation, warning, or any justification," began shooting. Surveillance cameras were said to have captured the entire incident. The nature of that conversation was not shared.

Since the shooting, Relli also claimed that he has been on the receiving end of “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.” Relli told police that Rocky shot at him "three or four times," and while he wasn't directly hit, he alleged that one of the bullets barely missed but grazed his hand.

Rocky nor his team have addressed the allegations just yet, but we will keep you updated when that response arrives.

