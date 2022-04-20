This weekend, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna spent some quality time together in Barbados. Various videos and photos made their way to social media that depicted the two having a very fun time together. For instance, in the tweet below, you can even see the two engaging in some PDA as Rihanna flaunts her baby bump.

Rihanna is pregnant with the couple's first child, and it appears as though this time in Barbados was meant to be a celebratory trip before she ultimately gives birth. Now, however, Rocky is back home in the US, and some legal troubles are upon him.

According to TMZ, Rocky arrived back in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning where he was eventually arrested at LAX upon landing. The artist had taken a private jet back to the states, and it is clear that authorities were tracking his movements.

Per reports, Rocky was arrested due to allegations that he shot at a man three or four times back in November of 2021. The man says that Rocky even grazed his hand with one of the shots. For now, however, little is known beyond that.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

