Months after A$AP Rocky was unexpectedly apprehended at LAX airport while returning from a trip to Barbados with his then-pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, TMZ has received further information surrounding the previous Hollywood shooting that led to the rapper’s arrest.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that the alleged victim who claims to have been shot by the father of one – A$AP Relli, a former member of A$AP Mob – is suing the Testing artist over the incident, and now, Relli’s lawyers (Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz) are claiming that their client has been “subjected to constant harassment online” after he was labelled a “snitch” by A$AP Bari.

In case you missed it, Relli didn’t immediately publicly reveal that he had been in an altercation at Rocky, but Bari didn’t hesitate to call him out on social media.

“This rat ass n*gga told on Rocky. F*cking rat,” he wrote on a photo of Relli shared to his Instagram Story on April 20th. “@relli_boss, why you went to the police?” he added on another slide, tagging his former friend for good measure.

According to attorneys, this is when the harassment aimed at their client really picked up.

Things have reportedly gotten so bad for Relli that he’s signed up for intensive therapy to cope. The situation with Rocky coupled with being targeted online (and even receiving death threats) has “disrupted his sleep and impaired his mental state.”

The ex-mob member’s lawyers pointed out that “a snitch is someone who initially agrees to do illegal activity with another individual, but then rats out that person to law enforcement when things go south.” According to them, what happened between Relli and Rocky is completely different.

The alleged victim has sued the “Houston Old Head” hitmaker in civil court under claims that Rocky shot Relli after they got in an argument – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on A$AP’s legal proceedings

