Fans were pleasantly surprised with Rihanna’s envelope-pushing maternity style throughout her pregnancy, and now, just a few months after giving birth, the 34-year-old is proving that motherhood won’t stop her from stepping out alongside her beau in an impressive outfit for date night.

We’ve already seen the pair make their entrance back into the spotlight, with the Fenty Beauty founder supporting the rapper at various festivals around the world, and the new parents donning matching navy ensembles for another recent evening out on the town together.





Most recently, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted in their usual hangout of New York City, where the former wore some designer thigh-high boots from Y/Project that easily could’ve been mistaken for a pair of pants.

Though the shoes were definitely the focal point of the Barbadian starlet’s look, paparazzi snapped photos of the entire outfit, which consisted of a black mini skirt, a RZA concert tee, and a green snakeskin bag.

For accessories, Rihanna selected black sunglasses, large silver hoops, and layered chains around her neck.

As for A$AP, the “Distorted Records” artist wore light wash distressed jeans with sneakers, a white graphic tee layered under a brown and green flannel, as well as a purple hat which he pulled over his head backward.

While they make sure to get out of the house and have some time to themselves, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky “rarely leave their baby’s side,” an insider informed Us Weekly.

“They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being… They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier,” they added.

