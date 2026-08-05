Rihanna Appears To Throw Shots At Drake While Dancing On A$AP Rocky

BY Aron A.
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Recording artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports
Rihanna fires back.

Rihanna and Drake’s storied history remains a fixture of modern-day pop culture, especially since his 2024 feud against Kendrick Lamar and the rap industry at large. However, it’s his issues with A$AP Rocky that have surfaced time and time again. Drake’s ICEMAN contains several shots at his former friend, and Don’t Be Dumb contained its fair share of subliminals too.

Drake and Rocky’s beef appears to center around Rihanna, who has remained rather quiet on the matter, for the most part. However, a recent Instagram post suggests that she’s tired of all the “Where She At” jokes that stemmed from Drake’s “Burning Bridges.” The singer shared a video of herself wining while Rocky danced behind her with the caption reading, “My ex in the studio,” directed at a man in the background who seemingly side-eyed the couple.

Of course, fans quickly believed that the comment was directed at Drake. After all, he was recently spotted recording new music. 

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A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Respond To Drake

Rocky recently opened up about the feud between him and Drake, including the shots that the Canadian rapper took on “Burning Bridge.” Rocky brushed it off, adding that Rihanna posted her album when it dropped.

What’s even more interesting is that A$AP Rocky suggested that Drake might have also been pushing a smear campaign. 

“It's weird that, like, everybody done moved on with their lives, and like, motherfckers still strung up on that," Rocky said. "It's just bugged out to me. And the weird internet antics and smear campaigns… we see right through that sh*t.” 

In the same interview, he also confirmed that the imagery of the owl in the crosshairs from his tour was a shot at Drake. 

We’ll probably get a response from Drake on Instagram before a song but maybe his next release will include some sort of jab at the couple. Check out Rihanna’s post above. 

Read More: Cardi B's Long History Of Rap Beef & Public Rivalries

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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