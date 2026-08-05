Rihanna Appears To Throw Shots At Drake While Dancing On A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and Drake’s storied history remains a fixture of modern-day pop culture, especially since his 2024 feud against Kendrick Lamar and the rap industry at large. However, it’s his issues with A$AP Rocky that have surfaced time and time again. Drake’s ICEMAN contains several shots at his former friend, and Don’t Be Dumb contained its fair share of subliminals too.

Drake and Rocky’s beef appears to center around Rihanna, who has remained rather quiet on the matter, for the most part. However, a recent Instagram post suggests that she’s tired of all the “Where She At” jokes that stemmed from Drake’s “Burning Bridges.” The singer shared a video of herself wining while Rocky danced behind her with the caption reading, “My ex in the studio,” directed at a man in the background who seemingly side-eyed the couple.

Of course, fans quickly believed that the comment was directed at Drake. After all, he was recently spotted recording new music.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Respond To Drake

Rocky recently opened up about the feud between him and Drake, including the shots that the Canadian rapper took on “Burning Bridge.” Rocky brushed it off, adding that Rihanna posted her album when it dropped.

What’s even more interesting is that A$AP Rocky suggested that Drake might have also been pushing a smear campaign.

“It's weird that, like, everybody done moved on with their lives, and like, motherfckers still strung up on that," Rocky said. "It's just bugged out to me. And the weird internet antics and smear campaigns… we see right through that sh*t.”

In the same interview, he also confirmed that the imagery of the owl in the crosshairs from his tour was a shot at Drake.