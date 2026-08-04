Rick Ross Challenges 50 Cent’s Business Record After Album Sales Jab

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis.Jgf 2831
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 2831 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The Rick Ross and 50 Cent feud returned as album numbers gave way to claims about liquor, sneakers, and Shreveport.

A No. 46 album debut has turned one of Hip Hop’s most durable grudges into another argument over who actually knows how to sell. Rick Ross answered 50 Cent’s ridicule over Set in Stone by widening the scoreboard beyond first-week units, arguing that two decades of relevance and profitable ventures matter more than one chart cycle.

In a video posted to social media, Ross described himself as someone playing the “long game.” He pointed to his ability to remain active in the music industry for 20 years, then questioned whether 50’s ventures carry the commercial weight his reputation suggests. The message was less a defense of the album’s numbers than a challenge to 50’s entire business résumé.

That distinction became necessary once the numbers arrived. Early projections suggested Set in Stone could move fewer than 26,000 album-equivalent units, giving 50 ample material for several Instagram posts. The final estimate came in lower, with the project reportedly earning roughly 19,000 units.

Read More: Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent's Sneaker Comeback With Reebok & G-Unit

Questioning 50 Cent's Success

Ross recently responded to Fif's most recent jab by targeting the products attached to 50’s name. He suggested that the Queens rapper’s liquor and sneaker ventures do not move enough merchandise, then asked why someone with so many industry relationships cannot turn those connections into stronger sales. Ross did not provide revenue figures to support the criticism, but his point was plain.

Shreveport gave Ross a more complicated target. He claimed 50’s development plans in the Louisiana city were failing and portrayed the situation as another business move unable to deliver. The project has faced visible friction after 50 threatened to “pull back” from the Red River area in July and publicly disputed Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s account of communications between their teams.

None of that proves the broader investment is collapsing. G-Unit’s proposed entertainment district broke ground on its G-Dome site in June, and Shreveport continues to list the studio and entertainment developments among the city’s active revitalization projects. Still, Ross is unwavering in his criticism. Check it out above.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent Sneaker Comeback Reebok G Unit Music Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent's Sneaker Comeback With Reebok & G-Unit
Rick Ross 50 Cent Stealing Shreveport Money G Unit Studios Music Rick Ross Claims 50 Cent Is Stealing Shreveport's Money For G-Unit Studios
Rick Ross Set In Stone Outside Billboard Top 20 Poor Sales Music Rick Ross' "Set In Stone" Officially Lands Outside Billboard Top 20 With Poor Sales
Rick Ross Troll 50 Cent G Unit Studio Hip Hop News Music Rick Ross Attempts To Troll 50 Cent & G-Unit Studio But Gets Dragged By Fans
Comments 0