A No. 46 album debut has turned one of Hip Hop’s most durable grudges into another argument over who actually knows how to sell. Rick Ross answered 50 Cent’s ridicule over Set in Stone by widening the scoreboard beyond first-week units, arguing that two decades of relevance and profitable ventures matter more than one chart cycle.
In a video posted to social media, Ross described himself as someone playing the “long game.” He pointed to his ability to remain active in the music industry for 20 years, then questioned whether 50’s ventures carry the commercial weight his reputation suggests. The message was less a defense of the album’s numbers than a challenge to 50’s entire business résumé.
That distinction became necessary once the numbers arrived. Early projections suggested Set in Stone could move fewer than 26,000 album-equivalent units, giving 50 ample material for several Instagram posts. The final estimate came in lower, with the project reportedly earning roughly 19,000 units.
Read More: Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent's Sneaker Comeback With Reebok & G-Unit
Questioning 50 Cent's Success
Ross recently responded to Fif's most recent jab by targeting the products attached to 50’s name. He suggested that the Queens rapper’s liquor and sneaker ventures do not move enough merchandise, then asked why someone with so many industry relationships cannot turn those connections into stronger sales. Ross did not provide revenue figures to support the criticism, but his point was plain.
Shreveport gave Ross a more complicated target. He claimed 50’s development plans in the Louisiana city were failing and portrayed the situation as another business move unable to deliver. The project has faced visible friction after 50 threatened to “pull back” from the Red River area in July and publicly disputed Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s account of communications between their teams.
None of that proves the broader investment is collapsing. G-Unit’s proposed entertainment district broke ground on its G-Dome site in June, and Shreveport continues to list the studio and entertainment developments among the city’s active revitalization projects. Still, Ross is unwavering in his criticism. Check it out above.