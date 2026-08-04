50 Cent Eviscerates Rick Ross For A Second Time Over Low Album Sales

BY Alexander Cole
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Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor &amp; Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon
Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor &amp; Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
50 Cent cannot stop clowning on Rick Ross, and on Tuesday morning, he took aim at the rapper's low album sales.

50 Cent and Rick Ross have been going at it for years. Overall, these two do not like each other, and they will stop at nothing to get under the other's skin. This is especially true in light of the release of Ross' new album, Set In Stone.

This new project did not do well on the charts. In the end, Ross debuted at 39 on the Billboard 200, which simply isn't good enough for an artist of his stature. Furthermore, he barely sold 20K units. This subsequently led to some disses from the likes of 50 Cent.

Rick Ross clapped back by taking shots at Fif's various business deals. He also made fun of the artist's latest sneaker deal. It was just another example of how these two dislike each other.

On Tuesday morning, Fif decided to have some more fun at Ross' expense. As you will see below, 50 Cent took aim at Ross hitting a new low on the charts.

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"I’M SORRY ITS OVER, CANT FAKE IT FOREVER!" Fif wrote.

It is a perfect example of how 50 Cent remains one of the pettiest people in the entertainment world. We have seen it with how he interacts with Diddy. Now, we are seeing it all over again thanks to how he interacts with Ross.

Ultimately, it's difficult to see this beef ever dying down. Rick Ross and 50 Cent are two hard-headed individuals, and they aren't giving an inch. At this rate, perhaps a diss track could solve everything.

You have to wonder whether or not this pettiness will ever end. Let us know whose side you are on in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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