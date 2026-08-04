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50 Cent Rick Ross beef
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50 Cent Eviscerates Rick Ross For A Second Time Over Low Album Sales
50 Cent cannot stop clowning on Rick Ross, and on Tuesday morning, he took aim at the rapper's low album sales.
By
Alexander Cole
August 04, 2026