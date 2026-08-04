Keefe D Claims He Knows Who Killed Tupac Ahead Of Murder Trial

BY Erika Marie
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Tupac Shakur (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage)
Facing trial in Tupac Shakur’s murder, Keffe D denied involvement and accused Reggie Wright Jr. of knowing more than he admits.

A sweeping denial and a fresh accusation now sit at the center of Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ defense in the court of public opinion. The only person ever charged in Tupac Shakur’s killing told 8 News Now that he had “nothing to do with nobody’s murder,” then pointed toward former Death Row Records security chief Reggie Wright Jr. as the man he believes was responsible.

Davis did not provide evidence connecting Wright to the September 1996 shooting. Instead, he accused Wright of lying to investigators and threatening his family during media appearances. He also claimed it was Wright who introduced his name into the case from its earliest stages. When asked who killed Shakur, Davis argued that information gathered by investigators and private investigators points toward Wright.

The allegation is not new to Davis’ defense. He previously accused Wright and his security operation of orchestrating the attack during a 2025 jailhouse interview, an alternate-suspect theory Wright has denied. Wright, a former Compton police officer who handled security for Death Row, testified before the grand jury that indicted Davis. He has maintained that he was working on logistics for Shakur and Marion “Suge” Knight on the night of the shooting and has described Davis’ claims as an attempt to redirect attention from his own statements.

Read More: Suge Knight Among Witnesses Listed In Keefe D's Tupac Murder Trial

The Trial Begins This Month

That history presents a substantial problem for Davis as he prepares for trial. Prosecutors do not accuse him of personally firing the shots that killed Shakur. Their case identifies him as the alleged “shot caller” who helped organize the retaliatory attack and supplied the weapon used by the men inside a white Cadillac. Davis previously placed himself in that vehicle during police interviews and in the 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, but he now argues that those accounts were fabricated for money or provided under an agreement that protected him from prosecution.

Judge Carli Kierny has ruled that prosecutors may introduce both the memoir and Davis’ 2008 police interview at trial. The defense unsuccessfully argued that the interview was covered by a proffer agreement and that portions of the book were fictionalized. Prosecutors countered that Davis surrendered any protection when he repeated the story publicly and later endorsed the memoir’s account as truthful.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. His trial is scheduled to begin August 10, with prosecutors expected to call witnesses including Knight, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman. If convicted, Davis could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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