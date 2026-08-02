Nicki Minaj Blasts Production Company For Claiming She's "Spoiled & Entitled"

Nicki Minaj is facing a few legal challenges at the moment, and she doesn't plan to back down from any of them. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, her legal team blasted 24/7 Productions for painting her as a "spoiled and entitled rap star" in their debt lawsuit against her and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC.

For those unaware, the production company filed documents in court revealing Nicki's alleged hotel alias and expenses. Earlier this week, 24/7 submitted a sworn statement from its CEO Michael John Davies Pryer and hotel receipts as evidence, alleging the defendants failed to reimburse the company for these and other expenses.

Per a new legal filing, Minaj's lawyers Bruce Bieber and Hanoch Sheps accused 24/7 Productions of using "sensationalized tropes to depict Minaj as a spoiled and entitled rap star receiving unearned personal windfalls, rather than a key performer utilizing common event hospitality built into a corporate budget." They claimed 24/7 tried to "prejudice Minaj by referring to the hotel room rates and Minaj’s successes" as an overstep rather than a normal billing practice.

A hotel bill encompassing a multi-room stay at the Langham New York reportedly totaled over $103K, including staff and crew lodging. Her lawyers claim all expenses saw approval in the budget.

Nicki Minaj's Production Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, this dispute between 24/7 Productions and Nicki Minaj traces back to the former's lawsuit against her and Pink Friday Productions LLC from back in March of this year. 24/7 ran her Jingle Ball shows and Pink Friday 2 launch, fronting over $255K out of pocket for expenses that they hoped to be reimbursed for.

Nicki requested for the court to toss her from this suit, alleging it's a money grab over a dispute with a company, not the celebrity associated with it. 24/7 claimed they never saw a dime back despite their efforts and the Jingle Ball shows' profits, which defense lawyers for Pink Friday Productions LLC denied. In fact, they claimed they already paid all debts in full.