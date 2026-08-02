Nicki Minaj Blasts Production Company For Claiming She's "Spoiled & Entitled"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nicki Minaj Blasts Production Company Spoiled Entitled
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj attends the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Nicki Minaj is in a legal battle with 24/7 Productions over an alleged $275K for various promotional and live events they collaborated on.

Nicki Minaj is facing a few legal challenges at the moment, and she doesn't plan to back down from any of them. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, her legal team blasted 24/7 Productions for painting her as a "spoiled and entitled rap star" in their debt lawsuit against her and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC.

For those unaware, the production company filed documents in court revealing Nicki's alleged hotel alias and expenses. Earlier this week, 24/7 submitted a sworn statement from its CEO Michael John Davies Pryer and hotel receipts as evidence, alleging the defendants failed to reimburse the company for these and other expenses.

Per a new legal filing, Minaj's lawyers Bruce Bieber and Hanoch Sheps accused 24/7 Productions of using "sensationalized tropes to depict Minaj as a spoiled and entitled rap star receiving unearned personal windfalls, rather than a key performer utilizing common event hospitality built into a corporate budget." They claimed 24/7 tried to "prejudice Minaj by referring to the hotel room rates and Minaj’s successes" as an overstep rather than a normal billing practice.

A hotel bill encompassing a multi-room stay at the Langham New York reportedly totaled over $103K, including staff and crew lodging. Her lawyers claim all expenses saw approval in the budget.

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Nicki Minaj's Production Lawsuit
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21,
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, this dispute between 24/7 Productions and Nicki Minaj traces back to the former's lawsuit against her and Pink Friday Productions LLC from back in March of this year. 24/7 ran her Jingle Ball shows and Pink Friday 2 launch, fronting over $255K out of pocket for expenses that they hoped to be reimbursed for.

Nicki requested for the court to toss her from this suit, alleging it's a money grab over a dispute with a company, not the celebrity associated with it. 24/7 claimed they never saw a dime back despite their efforts and the Jingle Ball shows' profits, which defense lawyers for Pink Friday Productions LLC denied. In fact, they claimed they already paid all debts in full.

Reportedly, a judge will hear arguments for and against Minaj's motion to dismiss tomorrow (Monday, August 3).

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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