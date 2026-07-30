Tony Yayo Says Rick Ross’ Career Over After Selling Less Than Tory Lanez

There’s a cost to being the boss, and that often means keeping that image up. For Rick Ross, the perception of his boss status has taken a few hits over the past few years. Feuding with Drake turned one of the most dedicated fan bases in hip-hop against him, and the narrative they’ve been pushing about him has gained steam. That’s especially true when it comes to his first-week sales for Set In Stone, didn’t even crack the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

During a recent episode of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda’s podcast, they declared his career over. Of course, they have their own bias, all things considered, but Yayo pointed out that Ross wasn’t even able to move more units than Tory Lanez, who is currently incarcerated.

“Ross, you need some help. You need the Drake stimulus package. That wasn’t there for you. Beefing with 50, that wasn’t good for you. It’s just nothing been good for you, man,” Yayo said. “Find a new career, man.” Yayo also made it clear that he prefers American Deli wings over Wingstop.

Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Go In On Memphis Bleek

It didn’t end there. Yayo also had some words for Memphis Bleek, who claimed that their recent rant on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game proved his point that they're 50 Cent’s dependents. “Also Memphis Bleek, that comeback on Twitter, that shit was wack. Murda went f*ckin’ Ultimate Warrior on you, went Hulk Hogan on you.”