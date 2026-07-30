Tony Yayo Says Rick Ross’ Career Over After Selling Less Than Tory Lanez

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dec 19, 2012; Sacramento, CA, USA; Recording artist Rick Ross after the game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State
Dec 19, 2012; Sacramento, CA, USA; Recording artist Rick Ross after the game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 131-127. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross's album "Set In Stone" didn't crack the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

There’s a cost to being the boss, and that often means keeping that image up. For Rick Ross, the perception of his boss status has taken a few hits over the past few years. Feuding with Drake turned one of the most dedicated fan bases in hip-hop against him, and the narrative they’ve been pushing about him has gained steam. That’s especially true when it comes to his first-week sales for Set In Stone, didn’t even crack the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

During a recent episode of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda’s podcast, they declared his career over. Of course, they have their own bias, all things considered, but Yayo pointed out that Ross wasn’t even able to move more units than Tory Lanez, who is currently incarcerated.

“Ross, you need some help. You need the Drake stimulus package. That wasn’t there for you. Beefing with 50, that wasn’t good for you. It’s just nothing been good for you, man,” Yayo said. “Find a new career, man.” Yayo also made it clear that he prefers American Deli wings over Wingstop. 

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Go In On Memphis Bleek

It didn’t end there. Yayo also had some words for Memphis Bleek, who claimed that their recent rant on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game proved his point that they're 50 Cent’s dependents. “Also Memphis Bleek, that comeback on Twitter, that shit was wack. Murda went f*ckin’ Ultimate Warrior on you, went Hulk Hogan on you.”

Yayo also began to compare being signed to 50 Cent vs. JAŸ-Z, citing Casanova’s stint under Roc Nation as well as Tony Yayo’s under Roc-A-Fella. Check out the clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. 

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Drake Rick Ross Ticket Sales Tony Yayo Uncle Murda Disses Music Drake Mocks Rick Ross' Ticket Sales After Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Defend 50 Cent
STARZ's "Fightland" New York Premiere Music Uncle Murda Wants To Go Band For Band With Memphis Bleek 
Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere Music Jim Jones Goes Off On Tony Yayo And Says He Needs 50 Cent To Take Care Of Him
Tony Yayo Birthday Party Music Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Has Done More For Uncle Murda Than Jay-Z
Comments 0