Uncle Murda Wants To Go Band For Band With Memphis Bleek 

BY Aron A.
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STARZ's "Fightland" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo attend STARZ's "Fightland" New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Memphis Bleek’s recent comments about Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo struck a chord.

50 Cent and JAŸ-Z might be in competition with each other until the end of time, but both of them share one particular quality: they’ve kept their day-ones employed. Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda often join 50 Cent as his hypemen during his live performances while Memphis Bleek occasionally plays the same role for Jay. However, Bleek, Yayo, and Murda have inherited that competition between each other, especially as it relates to who’s getting to the bag.

In response to Bleek’s recent comments on The Breakfast Club, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda challenged him to go band-for-band, business-for-business, house-for-house, or even Bitcoin-for-Bitcoin.

“The only Bleek verse I ever liked is the one JAŸ-Z wrote,” Uncle Murda said. “N***as ain’t no Memphis Bleek fans like that either,” he added, before offering to go bank account for bank account. “Let’s see how much money n***as really got,” he continued, before revealing that he has money in his safe at home, and adding that he and Yayo have received payments for their podcast. Basically, he made it clear that he’s not 50 Cent’s dependent in the way Bleek suggested.

“I just took my kids first class fights [to] Disney. We was in Disney World, n***a. I do sh*t with the kids, n***a, you heard? It was me and two of the homies and thirteen kids,” he added.

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Memphis Bleek’s Comments 

Bleek’s comments arrived after Yayo said that JAŸ-Z doesn’t help anybody. While Bleek basically brushed off the criticism, he suggested that 50 Cent and his cronies could not compete with JAŸ-Z and company.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to talk about us or anybody when you literally are a dependent,” Bleek said. “N***as can’t even wear their jewelry without their boss. Show me a picture of Yayo walking around with his chain, the passport chain, without 50 Cent there. I gotta see it.” 

Check out Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda’s full comments above. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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