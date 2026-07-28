Claressa Shields Claims She Doesn't Know Remy Ma's Songs

After showing off her rap skills with a freestyle, Claressa Shields was asked about Remy Ma's music and gave a surprising response.

That context made Shields' answer difficult for some fans to take at face value. While she said she wasn't familiar with Remy Ma's catalog, listeners pointed out that her list included artists from the same era, including Eve, Lil' Kim, and Foxy Brown. Given Remy Ma's success with records like "Conceited" and her Grammy-winning collaboration "Lean Back" with Terror Squad, many on social media questioned whether Shields was genuinely unfamiliar with the rapper's music or simply choosing not to acknowledge it.

"I don't know many of her songs, so no, I can't say that," Shields replied. The moment immediately caught fans' attention because of the history surrounding everyone involved. Shields is in a relationship with Papoose , Remy Ma's estranged husband, and the three have spent the past two years at the center of an increasingly public feud. Social media exchanges and even music have fueled the back-and-forth, with Remy recently releasing the freestyle "W.Y.F.L.," a track many listeners interpreted as taking aim at both Papoose and Shields.

Claressa Shields had no trouble naming the women rappers who influenced her. One omission, however, quickly became the focus of the conversation. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, the undisputed boxing champion was asked to list her favorite women in Hip Hop before being put on the spot about Remy Ma. Shields had already shouted out Eve , Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown, Megan Thee Stallion , Cardi B , Latto, and GloRilla , but her answer changed once Helwani mentioned the Bronx lyricist by name.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.