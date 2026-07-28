Claressa Shields Claims She Doesn't Know Remy Ma's Songs

Claressa Shields had no trouble naming the women rappers who influenced her. One omission, however, quickly became the focus of the conversation. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, the undisputed boxing champion was asked to list her favorite women in Hip Hop before being put on the spot about Remy Ma. Shields had already shouted out Eve, Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Latto, and GloRilla, but her answer changed once Helwani mentioned the Bronx lyricist by name.
"I don't know many of her songs, so no, I can't say that," Shields replied. The moment immediately caught fans' attention because of the history surrounding everyone involved. Shields is in a relationship with Papoose, Remy Ma's estranged husband, and the three have spent the past two years at the center of an increasingly public feud. Social media exchanges and even music have fueled the back-and-forth, with Remy recently releasing the freestyle "W.Y.F.L.," a track many listeners interpreted as taking aim at both Papoose and Shields.
Read More: Remy Ma Rips Papoose & Claressa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Single
Things May Still Be Tense Behind The Scenes
That context made Shields' answer difficult for some fans to take at face value. While she said she wasn't familiar with Remy Ma's catalog, listeners pointed out that her list included artists from the same era, including Eve, Lil' Kim, and Foxy Brown. Given Remy Ma's success with records like "Conceited" and her Grammy-winning collaboration "Lean Back" with Terror Squad, many on social media questioned whether Shields was genuinely unfamiliar with the rapper's music or simply choosing not to acknowledge it.
Moreover, Shields has shown an interest in Rap herself in recent years, releasing music and occasionally previewing verses on social media. Helwani even asked her to freestyle during the interview, giving the conversation a lighter tone before it shifted back toward her musical influences. Check it out below.