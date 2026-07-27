The Ariel Helwani Show

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Claressa Shields Claims She Doesn't Know Remy Ma's Songs
After showing off her rap skills with a freestyle, Claressa Shields was asked about Remy Ma's music and gave a surprising response.
By
Erika Marie
July 27, 2026