Adidas CEO Wears Dual World Cup Jersey To The Final

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
PUMA Launches #Reform To Drive Social Change
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 06: Bjorn Gulden, PUMA CEO speaks onstage during the PUMA #Reform To Drive Social Change launch at Atlanta History Center on October 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for PUMA)
Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden wore a custom split jersey combining Argentina and Spain colors at the World Cup Final.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden wore a split Argentina and Spain jersey to the World Cup Final. The custom shirt combined both team's colors down the middle. He wore it while attending Sunday's match in New Jersey.

Spain ultimately won the final 1-0 in extra time. Both finalists happened to compete wearing Adidas jerseys that day. Even the match referees wore Adidas kits during the game. Gulden called the moment something the brand couldn't have scripted better.

14 national teams wore Adidas gear throughout this year's tournament. That list included both Argentina and Spain, plus tournament host Mexico. Mexico's jersey ended up as Adidas' best-selling national team kit. Argentina and Spain also saw strong demand throughout the tournament.

Adidas sponsors both nations, along with star players Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. Gulden's outfit reflected that dual sponsorship in a simple, visual way. He also posed for a photo alongside opera singer Placido Domingo.

Later in the day, he was pictured posted up with NBA star James Harden. Both photos were taken from inside the stadium during the match. Adidas expects massive World Cup-related revenue following the tournament's conclusion. Jersey sales reportedly quadrupled compared to the previous World Cup cycle.

Ball sales also doubled during this year's tournament run. Gulden's outfit choice became a small, symbolic touch to a bigger story. It capped off a strong tournament for Adidas overall.

Read More: Lizzo Supports PlaqueBoyMax After OjaySuave Streamer University Confrontation

Adidas CEO World Cup Jersey

Gulden's jersey split the two teams' designs right down the center. One half carried Argentina's light blue and white stripes. The other reflected Spain's red and gold color scheme.

This kind of custom mashup isn't something typically sold to the public. It served more as a symbolic gesture tied to Adidas sponsoring both finalists. The choice highlighted just how rare this matchup was for the brand.

Rarely do both World Cup finalists wear the same sponsor's jerseys. Adidas has sponsored Argentina's federation for decades, dating back to the 1970s. Spain's partnership with the brand has also remained steady for years. Seeing both nations represented at once made for a fitting moment.

Read More: Nike's Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" Is Finally Coming Back

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Real Salt Lake v Inter Miami CF Sports Who Does Lionel Messi Listen To On Game Days? Drake & Bad Bunny Headline Soccer Star's "Warm Up" Playlist
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Image Via Adidas Sports Adidas Soccer Unveils Away Kits For 2018 FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway Sports Travis Scott, Jay-Z, And DJ Khaled Showed Up For World Cup Shocker
Comments 0