Adidas CEO Wears Dual World Cup Jersey To The Final

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden wore a split Argentina and Spain jersey to the World Cup Final. The custom shirt combined both team's colors down the middle. He wore it while attending Sunday's match in New Jersey.

Spain ultimately won the final 1-0 in extra time. Both finalists happened to compete wearing Adidas jerseys that day. Even the match referees wore Adidas kits during the game. Gulden called the moment something the brand couldn't have scripted better.

14 national teams wore Adidas gear throughout this year's tournament. That list included both Argentina and Spain, plus tournament host Mexico. Mexico's jersey ended up as Adidas' best-selling national team kit. Argentina and Spain also saw strong demand throughout the tournament.

Adidas sponsors both nations, along with star players Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. Gulden's outfit reflected that dual sponsorship in a simple, visual way. He also posed for a photo alongside opera singer Placido Domingo.

Later in the day, he was pictured posted up with NBA star James Harden. Both photos were taken from inside the stadium during the match. Adidas expects massive World Cup-related revenue following the tournament's conclusion. Jersey sales reportedly quadrupled compared to the previous World Cup cycle.

Ball sales also doubled during this year's tournament run. Gulden's outfit choice became a small, symbolic touch to a bigger story. It capped off a strong tournament for Adidas overall.

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Adidas CEO World Cup Jersey

Gulden's jersey split the two teams' designs right down the center. One half carried Argentina's light blue and white stripes. The other reflected Spain's red and gold color scheme.

This kind of custom mashup isn't something typically sold to the public. It served more as a symbolic gesture tied to Adidas sponsoring both finalists. The choice highlighted just how rare this matchup was for the brand.