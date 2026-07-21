Lizzo Supports PlaqueBoyMax After OjaySuave Streamer University Confrontation

BY Erika Marie
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Lizzo performs Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.Entertainment Ini Lizzo Review
Lizzo performs Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Entertainment Ini Lizzo Review USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A difficult moment at Streamer University turned into a lesson in self-worth after Lizzo sat down with PlaqueBoyMax.

A viral confrontation at Kai Cenat's Streamer University didn't end when the cameras moved on. Instead, it gave way to one of the weekend's most talked-about conversations. After fellow streamer OjaySuave confronted PlaqueBoyMax during a livestream with personal insults aimed at his appearance, Lizzo sat down with the creator to offer a different perspective. When she asked what had been bothering him, Max admitted the comments had stuck with him, particularly remarks questioning whether his parents were proud of him.

“He just said some sh*t that just bothered me, kinda,” Max said. “Called me demonic and sh*t, said my parents are not proud of me.”

Rather than dwell on the exchange, Lizzo encouraged Max to shift the focus inward. She challenged him to name several things he genuinely loved about himself, prompting the streamer to reflect on qualities like his creativity and ambition before reminding him that the opinions of strangers shouldn't outweigh his own sense of self. She also led him through a series of positive affirmations designed to reinforce that message.

Read More: Kai Cenat Drops Streamer University Diss Track Aimed At FunnyMike, Rakai, And More

Lizzo Drops Some Advice

“I want you to remember those things that you just said about yourself,” she said. “Don’t remember what somebody who don’t even know you said about you last night, because who are they? His opinion of you is none of your what? Business. Your business is your business, and you’re a multimillionaire. Period. Am I right?”

The moment resonated because it arrived after weeks of heightened attention surrounding Max's evolving public image. The streamer has recently gone viral for embracing a more feminine aesthetic, including wearing wigs, revealing a "diva" tattoo, and leaning into the jokes that have fueled countless conversations across social media. While many fans have celebrated his willingness to express himself, others have used those changes as ammunition for criticism, making OjaySuave's confrontation the latest flashpoint in an ongoing online debate.

Several creators at Streamer University questioned why Max had been singled out, with some calling the confrontation unnecessary and out of line. By the time the weekend wrapped up, however, the narrative had shifted. Max and fellow creator Wardrobe were named Streamer University's Best Roommates, giving him a positive ending to an event that began with one of its most uncomfortable viral moments.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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