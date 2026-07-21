A viral confrontation at Kai Cenat's Streamer University didn't end when the cameras moved on. Instead, it gave way to one of the weekend's most talked-about conversations. After fellow streamer OjaySuave confronted PlaqueBoyMax during a livestream with personal insults aimed at his appearance, Lizzo sat down with the creator to offer a different perspective. When she asked what had been bothering him, Max admitted the comments had stuck with him, particularly remarks questioning whether his parents were proud of him.

“He just said some sh*t that just bothered me, kinda,” Max said. “Called me demonic and sh*t, said my parents are not proud of me.”

Rather than dwell on the exchange, Lizzo encouraged Max to shift the focus inward. She challenged him to name several things he genuinely loved about himself, prompting the streamer to reflect on qualities like his creativity and ambition before reminding him that the opinions of strangers shouldn't outweigh his own sense of self. She also led him through a series of positive affirmations designed to reinforce that message.

Lizzo Drops Some Advice

“I want you to remember those things that you just said about yourself,” she said. “Don’t remember what somebody who don’t even know you said about you last night, because who are they? His opinion of you is none of your what? Business. Your business is your business, and you’re a multimillionaire. Period. Am I right?”

The moment resonated because it arrived after weeks of heightened attention surrounding Max's evolving public image. The streamer has recently gone viral for embracing a more feminine aesthetic, including wearing wigs, revealing a "diva" tattoo, and leaning into the jokes that have fueled countless conversations across social media. While many fans have celebrated his willingness to express himself, others have used those changes as ammunition for criticism, making OjaySuave's confrontation the latest flashpoint in an ongoing online debate.