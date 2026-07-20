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Lizzo Supports PlaqueBoyMax After OjaySuave Streamer University Confrontation
A difficult moment at Streamer University turned into a lesson in self-worth after Lizzo sat down with PlaqueBoyMax.
By
Erika Marie
July 20, 2026