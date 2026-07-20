Nike's Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" Is Finally Coming Back

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Nike

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The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" it set to make its first return since 2013 a bit later this summer.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Green Camo" is officially returning on August 14th. This marks its first release since the shoe originally launched in 2013.

Multiple sneaker outlets have confirmed the release date over the past week. The shoe uses a molded Foamposite shell covered in camouflage print. Forest green, brown, tan, and black tones make up the busy pattern.

Black wraps around the laces, collar, and tongue for added structure. Neon green accents show up on the branding and heel pull tab. That same green pops up again along the outsole's Nike Swoosh.

A gum rubber sole finishes off the shoe's rugged, military-inspired look. A patterned heel tab remains unique to this specific colorway. Back in 2013, the Foamposite designs were still a fairly new idea. Nike had introduced the "Galaxy" colorway just one year earlier.

This "Green Camo" pair became one of the standout designs from that era. Its return adds to a growing list of Foamposite Pro releases this year. Nike has already brought back both "Gym Red" and "Voltage" colorways recently. Together, these releases mark a big year for the Foamposite Pro line.

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Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo”
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Image via Nike

This Foamposite Pro uses Eric Avar's original armored shell from 2001. That structure remains one of the most recognizable designs in Nike Basketball. The camo print stretches across the entire molded upper without interruption.

Black panels help frame that busy graphic around the shoe's edges. A carbon fiber shank sits underfoot for added support and structure. That detail has remained part of the Foamposite Pro since its original release.

The gum outsole adds traction while keeping the vintage aesthetic intact. Neon green hits break up the earthy camo tones throughout the design. Those pops of color help the shoe avoid feeling too flat or muted. This release continues Nike's push to revisit older, less common Foamposite styles. Collectors who missed the original 2013 drop finally get a second chance.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” Price

The retail price of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” will be $260 when they release.

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Image via Nike
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Image via Nike

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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