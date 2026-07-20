After a judge denied her request to pause payment, Milagro Gramz is pursuing a new legal strategy to overturn the verdict.

The filing marks a new approach after Cooper's earlier request to pause enforcement of the judgment was denied . Last month, she argued she lacked the financial resources to post a bond while pursuing an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The court rejected that request, finding she had not demonstrated sufficient grounds to stay enforcement of the judgment. For now, Cooper's appeal remains pending, and the $75,000 judgment stays in effect unless the court grants her latest motion or a court reaches a different conclusion.

Rather than challenging the evidence presented at trial, Cooper's latest motion focuses on the court itself. She argues the judgment should be set aside because of what she describes as undisclosed conflicts involving Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, the law firm Holland & Knight, and the presiding judge. According to the filing, prior professional relationships involving those parties created an appearance of partiality that warranted disclosure. Megan's legal team has not publicly responded to the motion.

A new court filing has shifted the legal fight between Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz from delaying a judgment to trying to erase it altogether. According to AllHipHop , Milagro Gramz, whose legal name is Milagro Cooper, is asking a federal judge to vacate the $75,000 judgment entered against her following a jury verdict in favor of Megan. Unlike an appeal, which asks a higher court to review a decision, a motion to vacate asks the trial court to set aside its own judgment under limited legal circumstances.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.