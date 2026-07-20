A new court filing has shifted the legal fight between Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz from delaying a judgment to trying to erase it altogether. According to AllHipHop, Milagro Gramz, whose legal name is Milagro Cooper, is asking a federal judge to vacate the $75,000 judgment entered against her following a jury verdict in favor of Megan. Unlike an appeal, which asks a higher court to review a decision, a motion to vacate asks the trial court to set aside its own judgment under limited legal circumstances.
The lawsuit stems from Megan's 2024 claims that Cooper defamed her and helped spread false narratives in the aftermath of Tory Lanez's criminal case. This includes the alleged distribution of a deepfake pornographic video depicting the Houston rapper. A federal jury ultimately found Cooper liable on multiple claims and awarded Megan $75,000 in damages.
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Rather than challenging the evidence presented at trial, Cooper's latest motion focuses on the court itself. She argues the judgment should be set aside because of what she describes as undisclosed conflicts involving Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, the law firm Holland & Knight, and the presiding judge. According to the filing, prior professional relationships involving those parties created an appearance of partiality that warranted disclosure. Megan's legal team has not publicly responded to the motion.
The filing marks a new approach after Cooper's earlier request to pause enforcement of the judgment was denied. Last month, she argued she lacked the financial resources to post a bond while pursuing an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The court rejected that request, finding she had not demonstrated sufficient grounds to stay enforcement of the judgment. For now, Cooper's appeal remains pending, and the $75,000 judgment stays in effect unless the court grants her latest motion or a court reaches a different conclusion.