A federal judge wasn't convinced that Milagro Gramz should be allowed to put a pause on paying the $75,000 judgment she owes Megan Thee Stallion. In a new ruling, the court rejected the blogger's request to delay enforcement of the award while she challenges the verdict on appeal, finding that she failed to show why the judgment should be put on hold.
In asking the court for more time, Gramz, born Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, argued that paying the judgment immediately would cause financial hardship because her income varies month to month and she lacks liquid assets to satisfy the award. She also contended that her appeal raised significant legal questions that could change the outcome of the case. The judge disagreed on both fronts, ruling there wasn't enough evidence to support the claimed financial burden or to suggest the appeal was likely to succeed.
Read More: Court Rules On Megan Thee Stallion’s Request To Silence Milagro Gramz
The Judge Makes A Statement
According to BET, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said, "She merely argues that her appeal concerns 'significant issues . . . regarding post-trial rulings, the reinstatement of the defamation verdict, and other issues,' without explaining why those matters are likely to resolve in her favor... Even if the Court considered those arguments, Defendant offers merely generalized disagreement with the jury's verdict and the Court's post-trial rulings — which is not a showing that she is likely to succeed on appeal."
The ruling stems from Megan's lawsuit accusing Gramz of participating in a campaign to spread false statements about her following the 2020 shooting involving Tory Lanez. A jury ultimately found Gramz liable for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, awarding the Houston rapper $75,000 in damages. Megan's attorneys urged the court to reject any effort to delay payment, arguing that the judgment should remain enforceable while the appeal proceeds. With the latest ruling, Gramz remains responsible for satisfying the award unless a higher court decides otherwise.