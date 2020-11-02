Court Judgment
- MusicThe Game Must Pay $500K To Australian Promoters Over Axed Tour: ReportA judge found that the rapper was in breach of his contract.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Ordered To Pay Nicole Young's Divorce Lawyers $500K: ReportThe superproducer's estranged wife is reportedly seeking $2 million per month & wants Dre to pay her $5 million divorce attorney's fees.By Erika Marie
- MusicIggy Azalea & French Montana's Brother Reach Settlement In Car Accident LawsuitThe mother of Onyx has finally settled an open case dating back to 2018. By Madusa S.
- RandomAdrien Broner Held In Contempt Of Court After Flashing Cash On IGHe was previously ordered to pay an $800K judgment but never did after telling the court that he only had $13 to his name.By Erika Marie