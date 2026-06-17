Milagro Still Owes Megan Thee Stallion $75K, Requests Delay

BY Erika Marie
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Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A judge has reinstated Megan Thee Stallion's $75K payout against Milagro Gramz, as she asks the court to delay the judgment.

The legal drama between Milagro Gramz and Megan Thee Stallion presses on, as the blogger has attempted to put a stop to the judgment against her. The case centers on allegations that the social media personality participated in a campaign to defame and spread false information about the rapper in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez shooting case. Filed in 2024, Megan's lawsuit accused Milagro, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, of promoting conspiracy theories about the shooting and sharing misleading claims about the Houston rapper. The complaint also alleged that Milagro partnered with individuals connected to Lanez, including claims that she was compensated to spread favorable narratives about Lanez while attacking Megan's credibility.

Megan's legal team argued that the blogger's content contributed to a sustained effort to intimidate and publicly shame the Grammy-winning artist following Lanez's conviction. Milagro has denied wrongdoing and has challenged several of the allegations made against her.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Manager Claims Deepfake Porn Scandal Cost Her $240K In Therapy

Megan Contests Milagro's Legal Requests

This week, headlines suggested that the $75,000 judgment against Milagro had been reduced, but court reporter Meghann Cuniff refuted those claims. The journalist uploaded a series of documents to X, stating that Gramz still owes Megan the $75,000, adding, "She wants a judge to let her hold off on paying until after she appeals the defamation judgment."

In response, Megan's legal team argued that Milagro should "at least have to pay a bond equal to the judgment," Cuniff added. Further, they stated that Gramz should not be granted grace because of her attacks on the rapper. "The same Defendant who showed no hesitation when she broadcast that Plaintiff was a liar, directed her audience to a deep-fake pornographic video of Plaintiff, and threatened to run Plaintiff over with a car, now pleads for the Court’s solicitude so that she may avoid the consequences of a jury’s verdict and this Court’s judgment," the document reads.

Gramz told the court that she doesn't have the funds to pay the judgment, citing her role as the mother of two children. See Meghann Cuniff's update below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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