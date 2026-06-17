Milagro Still Owes Megan Thee Stallion $75K, Requests Delay

The legal drama between Milagro Gramz and Megan Thee Stallion presses on, as the blogger has attempted to put a stop to the judgment against her. The case centers on allegations that the social media personality participated in a campaign to defame and spread false information about the rapper in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez shooting case. Filed in 2024, Megan's lawsuit accused Milagro, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, of promoting conspiracy theories about the shooting and sharing misleading claims about the Houston rapper. The complaint also alleged that Milagro partnered with individuals connected to Lanez, including claims that she was compensated to spread favorable narratives about Lanez while attacking Megan's credibility.
Megan's legal team argued that the blogger's content contributed to a sustained effort to intimidate and publicly shame the Grammy-winning artist following Lanez's conviction. Milagro has denied wrongdoing and has challenged several of the allegations made against her.
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Megan Contests Milagro's Legal Requests
This week, headlines suggested that the $75,000 judgment against Milagro had been reduced, but court reporter Meghann Cuniff refuted those claims. The journalist uploaded a series of documents to X, stating that Gramz still owes Megan the $75,000, adding, "She wants a judge to let her hold off on paying until after she appeals the defamation judgment."
In response, Megan's legal team argued that Milagro should "at least have to pay a bond equal to the judgment," Cuniff added. Further, they stated that Gramz should not be granted grace because of her attacks on the rapper. "The same Defendant who showed no hesitation when she broadcast that Plaintiff was a liar, directed her audience to a deep-fake pornographic video of Plaintiff, and threatened to run Plaintiff over with a car, now pleads for the Court’s solicitude so that she may avoid the consequences of a jury’s verdict and this Court’s judgment," the document reads.
Gramz told the court that she doesn't have the funds to pay the judgment, citing her role as the mother of two children. See Meghann Cuniff's update below.