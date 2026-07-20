Travis Scott & Jordan Clarkson Booted Out Of NYC Club After Bottle-Throwing Altercation

It’s always a rager when Travis Scott is involved. The Houston rapper’s vibe has always inched toward unhinged and erratic. It makes for a great show, but it also makes for poor company. Unfortunately, the patrons of Zero Bond, they had to find that out the hard way on Saturday night, according to reports.

Per TMZ, the rapper was chatting to another person when he spotted someone trying to film him. In an attempt to assert boundaries, he confronted the man, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. Members of Travis’ entourage allegedly began hurling bottles, and that’s when NBA Champion Jordan Clarkson tried to intervene. The publication reports that he tried to de-escalate the situation, only to have NYPD escort him and Travis out of the establishment.

It was quite a frenzy in the middle of a star-studded event. Raising Cane’s took over Zero Bond for the night with celebrities like Logan Paul, Tate McCrae and more in attendance. Even 50 Cent took the stage to perform a few of his classic records.

Unfortunately, this all comes days after Travis was sued for battery and false imprisonment for an incident on a yacht in 2024.

Travis Scott Releases New Music For The Odyssey Soundtrack

All of this occurred during a pretty big weekend for Travis Scott. The rapper’s new song “When I’m Home” with James Blake and Ludwig Göransson appeared in the closing credits of Christopher Nolan’s new movie, The Odyssey. Additionally, the rapper actually makes a brief cameo in the movie as well. Evidently, he and Nolan have formed a pretty tight bond since Tenet.