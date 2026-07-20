Travis Scott & Jordan Clarkson Booted Out Of NYC Club After Bottle-Throwing Altercation

BY Aron A.
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi at the Fanatics Fest
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi at the Fanatics Fest - Javits Center, New York City, New York, U.S. - July 17, 2026 Singer Travis Scott at the Fanatics Fest REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jordna Clarkson tried to intervene.

It’s always a rager when Travis Scott is involved. The Houston rapper’s vibe has always inched toward unhinged and erratic. It makes for a great show, but it also makes for poor company. Unfortunately, the patrons of Zero Bond, they had to find that out the hard way on Saturday night, according to reports. 

Per TMZ, the rapper was chatting to another person when he spotted someone trying to film him. In an attempt to assert boundaries, he confronted the man, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. Members of Travis’ entourage allegedly began hurling bottles, and that’s when NBA Champion Jordan Clarkson tried to intervene. The publication reports that he tried to de-escalate the situation, only to have NYPD escort him and Travis out of the establishment.

It was quite a frenzy in the middle of a star-studded event. Raising Cane’s took over Zero Bond for the night with celebrities like Logan Paul, Tate McCrae and more in attendance. Even 50 Cent took the stage to perform a few of his classic records. 

Unfortunately, this all comes days after Travis was sued for battery and false imprisonment for an incident on a yacht in 2024. 

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Travis Scott Releases New Music For The Odyssey Soundtrack

All of this occurred during a pretty big weekend for Travis Scott. The rapper’s new song “When I’m Home” with James Blake and Ludwig Göransson appeared in the closing credits of Christopher Nolan’s new movie, The Odyssey. Additionally, the rapper actually makes a brief cameo in the movie as well. Evidently, he and Nolan have formed a pretty tight bond since Tenet.  

We’ll keep you posted on any further developments on Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott’s situation. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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