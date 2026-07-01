Travis Scott Pelts Cameraman With Water Bottles During Live Show

Travis Scott is infamous for being a rowdy performer, whether in more casual contexts or more serious ones like the Astroworld tragedy. Nevertheless, clips of his performances often go viral for on-stage antics or other matters. The latest example is of La Flame pelting a cameraman with water bottles at a recent show, which many fans raised eyebrows at.

In a clip caught by XXL on Twitter, you can see him behind a DJ booth at the Nike TOMA National Final in New York City on Saturday (June 27). The street soccer match held an Amazon Music Night, at which the Houston rapper was one of various special performers.

But Travis' view towards the crowd from the booth was blocked by a cameraman onstage, and he wanted him to move out of the way. He took various bottles of water and threw them at the cameraman's back, who eventually looked back and got out of the way after the third hit. Scott talked to the cameraman as he walked away, seemingly explaining himself before taking his phone out and recording the crowd as he vibed along to the music.

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Travis Scott's Nike TOMA Performance

This is one of many Travis Scott and soccer crossovers in recent weeks, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is captivating audiences around the globe. He's been a big fan as well, popping out for various games, meeting Erling Haaland, and launching various merch and brand collaborations to celebrate the occasion.

Also, this performance marked another Cactus Jack and Nike link-up, whose history shoe collabs and merch drops continue to dominate. These days, these live pop-outs are an equally important part of the brand, as in-person events and celebrations will only get bigger from here on out.

We'll see what other moves Trav has up his sleeve in the future. Hopefully whoever's working as a cameraperson at them gets the memo and avoids more water bottles at their expense.