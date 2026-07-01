Travis Scott Pelts Cameraman With Water Bottles During Live Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Travis Scott Cameraman Water Bottles Live Show
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Travis Scott was among special performers at the Nike TOMA National Final's Amazon Music Night in New York City.

Travis Scott is infamous for being a rowdy performer, whether in more casual contexts or more serious ones like the Astroworld tragedy. Nevertheless, clips of his performances often go viral for on-stage antics or other matters. The latest example is of La Flame pelting a cameraman with water bottles at a recent show, which many fans raised eyebrows at.

In a clip caught by XXL on Twitter, you can see him behind a DJ booth at the Nike TOMA National Final in New York City on Saturday (June 27). The street soccer match held an Amazon Music Night, at which the Houston rapper was one of various special performers.

But Travis' view towards the crowd from the booth was blocked by a cameraman onstage, and he wanted him to move out of the way. He took various bottles of water and threw them at the cameraman's back, who eventually looked back and got out of the way after the third hit. Scott talked to the cameraman as he walked away, seemingly explaining himself before taking his phone out and recording the crowd as he vibed along to the music.

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Travis Scott's Nike TOMA Performance

This is one of many Travis Scott and soccer crossovers in recent weeks, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is captivating audiences around the globe. He's been a big fan as well, popping out for various games, meeting Erling Haaland, and launching various merch and brand collaborations to celebrate the occasion.

Also, this performance marked another Cactus Jack and Nike link-up, whose history shoe collabs and merch drops continue to dominate. These days, these live pop-outs are an equally important part of the brand, as in-person events and celebrations will only get bigger from here on out.

Elsewhere, Travis Scott recently performed with some close friends. At his Los Angeles tour stop, Don Toliver brought out his Cactus Jack boss and collaborator Kanye West to perform their BULLY collab "FATHER."

We'll see what other moves Trav has up his sleeve in the future. Hopefully whoever's working as a cameraperson at them gets the memo and avoids more water bottles at their expense.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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