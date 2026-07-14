Travis Scott Sued For Battery & False Imprisonment Over 2024 Yacht Incident

After being arrested for a yacht incident in Miami in 2024, Travis Scott is now facing a lawsuit from some of the boat's employees.

Subsequently, Scott was accused of assaulting multiple marina workers. They even say he shouldered a woman into a nearby table. These are very serious allegations, and Scott could be on the hook for some serious damages, if the court rules in the plaintiffs favor.

Scott allegedly told the captain to go to a Marina. He then jumped off the boat onto some docks, which left the other passengers and workers stranded for 30 minutes. When the artist returned to the boat, he allegedly confronted the captain, who had ended the session. The suit alleges that Scott attacked the captain and threatened to kill him. When security intervened, Scott allegedly fired his guard on the spot.

According to TMZ, things went south when Scott made it known that he wanted to take a Jet Ski from the yacht. The captain told him no, as he felt as though the rapper was too intoxicated. This subsequently led to Scott's alleged meltdown.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!