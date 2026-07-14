Travis Scott Sued For Battery & False Imprisonment Over 2024 Yacht Incident

Travis Scott is currently facing a civil lawsuit stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in Miami back in 2024. If you remember, the artist had been arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing. However, the charges were eventually dropped.
Prior to the arrest, Travis Scott allegedly got into an altercation with multiple workers on a yacht, including the captain. Now, those yacht workers are suing him for damages. They are alleging the superstar artist committed battery, assault, and false imprisonment.
According to TMZ, things went south when Scott made it known that he wanted to take a Jet Ski from the yacht. The captain told him no, as he felt as though the rapper was too intoxicated. This subsequently led to Scott's alleged meltdown.
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Another Travis Scott Lawsuit
Scott allegedly told the captain to go to a Marina. He then jumped off the boat onto some docks, which left the other passengers and workers stranded for 30 minutes. When the artist returned to the boat, he allegedly confronted the captain, who had ended the session. The suit alleges that Scott attacked the captain and threatened to kill him. When security intervened, Scott allegedly fired his guard on the spot.
Subsequently, Scott was accused of assaulting multiple marina workers. They even say he shouldered a woman into a nearby table. These are very serious allegations, and Scott could be on the hook for some serious damages, if the court rules in the plaintiffs favor.
Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing situation.