Travis Scott Sued For Battery & False Imprisonment Over 2024 Yacht Incident

BY Alexander Cole
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MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Washington Nationals
Feb 24, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; US rapper Travis Scott throws the opening pitch prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
After being arrested for a yacht incident in Miami in 2024, Travis Scott is now facing a lawsuit from some of the boat's employees.

Travis Scott is currently facing a civil lawsuit stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in Miami back in 2024. If you remember, the artist had been arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing. However, the charges were eventually dropped.

Prior to the arrest, Travis Scott allegedly got into an altercation with multiple workers on a yacht, including the captain. Now, those yacht workers are suing him for damages. They are alleging the superstar artist committed battery, assault, and false imprisonment.

According to TMZ, things went south when Scott made it known that he wanted to take a Jet Ski from the yacht. The captain told him no, as he felt as though the rapper was too intoxicated. This subsequently led to Scott's alleged meltdown.

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Another Travis Scott Lawsuit
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings
Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper Travis Scott is seen on the court after an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott allegedly told the captain to go to a Marina. He then jumped off the boat onto some docks, which left the other passengers and workers stranded for 30 minutes. When the artist returned to the boat, he allegedly confronted the captain, who had ended the session. The suit alleges that Scott attacked the captain and threatened to kill him. When security intervened, Scott allegedly fired his guard on the spot.

Subsequently, Scott was accused of assaulting multiple marina workers. They even say he shouldered a woman into a nearby table. These are very serious allegations, and Scott could be on the hook for some serious damages, if the court rules in the plaintiffs favor.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing situation.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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