When I’m Home - James Blake, Travis Scott & Ludwig Göransson

Christopher Nolan has taken quite a liking to Travis Scott. Following Scott’s contributions to Tenet, Nolan has apparently found room to insert Scott into his new fantasy epic, The Odyssey, which boasts an impressive cast including Zendaya, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Travis Scott himself. However, the Houston rapper also partnered with Ludwig Göransson and frequent collaborator James Blake to deliver a new song for the movie’s soundtrack, titled “When I’m Home.” It’s a grim and ominous record that serves as the music for the closing credits. Check out the song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Will you be watching The Odyssey in theatres?
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: The Odyssey OST
Quotable Lyrics
End in a war
Life on the sand
Dreamin' of land
Sight of a man