Boosie Badazz Says He’s Suing Jack Burkman & Jacob Wohl For $10M Over Pardon Scandal

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
boosie badazz
Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz is taking action against the two people who he allegedly paid to help him get a pardon.

Boosie Badazz is taking new measures after losing six figures in an attempt to get a pardon in a federal gun case. The rapper shared a statement earlier this week revealing how he spent $600K in an attempt to get a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in his federal gun case. However, the way he went about it sounded like a scam. He said he paid Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who Wikipedia describes as both far-right conspiracy theorists and fraudsters, to help him reach out to the president.

Unfortunately, none of it panned out for him, and he’s been scrambling to get his money back. After calling out everyone and anyone that was even tangentially involved in his case, Akademiks tried to clear the air on whether Boosie Badazz tried to pay for a bribe.

“Boosie didn’t pay for a bribe he paid a lobbyist group to try to get him a pardon. Unfortunately for him legally they couldnt guarantee him favorable results. Def not getting back the whole $600k but if that retainer agreement I saw is real he has a case for $300k back,” Ak wrote.

In response, Boosie revealed that he’s filing a federal lawsuit against both Wohl and Burkman for $10M.

Read More: The 10 Best Low-Top Air Force 1 Collabs Of All Time

The White House Response To Boosie Badazz’s Claims

A representative for the White House basically said that they don’t endorse either Wohl or Burkman, and that trying to seek clemency through them “will actively harm their chances,” per Loren Lorosa. However, the White House did confirm that they received documents from Maghan Blanco regarding Boosie, but receipts aren’t an indication of any deciding factor related to clemency. They also said that they never heard from Wohl or Burkman, nor do they “support their work, and would advise anyone seeking clemency that their involvement will actively harm their chances.” Finally, Trump allegedly finds it “detestable” that anyone profits from pardons.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks Politics White House Responds To Boosie Badazz's Botched Pardon Request
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks Politics Boosie Badazz Seeking Refund After Spending $600K On Pardon From Donald Trump
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks Politics Boosie Badazz Explains How He's Not Snitching On MAGA, Mike Cernovich Responds To Call Out
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024. Politics Boosie Badazz Unleashes On Jack Burkman Following Alleged Presidential Pardon Scam
Comments 0