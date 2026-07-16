Boosie Badazz Says He’s Suing Jack Burkman & Jacob Wohl For $10M Over Pardon Scandal

Boosie Badazz is taking new measures after losing six figures in an attempt to get a pardon in a federal gun case. The rapper shared a statement earlier this week revealing how he spent $600K in an attempt to get a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in his federal gun case. However, the way he went about it sounded like a scam. He said he paid Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who Wikipedia describes as both far-right conspiracy theorists and fraudsters, to help him reach out to the president.

Unfortunately, none of it panned out for him, and he’s been scrambling to get his money back. After calling out everyone and anyone that was even tangentially involved in his case, Akademiks tried to clear the air on whether Boosie Badazz tried to pay for a bribe.

“Boosie didn’t pay for a bribe he paid a lobbyist group to try to get him a pardon. Unfortunately for him legally they couldnt guarantee him favorable results. Def not getting back the whole $600k but if that retainer agreement I saw is real he has a case for $300k back,” Ak wrote.

In response, Boosie revealed that he’s filing a federal lawsuit against both Wohl and Burkman for $10M.

The White House Response To Boosie Badazz’s Claims