J. Cole Drops "The Fall-Off" Tour Teaser Ahead Of Opening Night In Charlotte

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole The Fall Off Tour Teaser Opening Night Charlotte
Nov 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper J Cole sits court-side during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
J. Cole also previewed "The Fall-Off" tour's commencement by announcing a massive magazine about hip-hop history.

J. Cole has had a banner year for his career in 2026, finally giving fans his highly anticipated The Fall-Off album in all its glory. Its arrival earlier this year doesn't mean the era is over. A new Fall-Off magazine on hip-hop history is coming out soon, and Cole also has his world tour for the project to look forward to.

Via the official Twitter page for The Fall-Off, he shared a teaser today (Friday, July 10) ahead of the concert trek's commencement tonight in his home state of North Carolina. Charlotte will host two back-to-back shows to kick things off, whereas the Dreamville rapper's hometown of Fayetteville will conclude the United States run on September 23.

As for this new teaser, it shows the 'Ville MC talking with venue staff and tour organizers about the lighting set-up for his first show of The Fall-Off's tour and rehearsing some of his raps.

It's not much of a preview when it comes to what fans will actually see on the trek. But regardless, it's a nice peep behind the curtain. After all, it's always nice to remind folks of all the logistics, coordination, hard work, teamwork, and perfectionism that goes into making a show of this magnitude come alive.

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New J. Cole Features

But beyond this world tour for The Fall-Off, J. Cole is dropping new music. While it's not solo work of his own, as he will enjoy formal studio retirement after this era, it does promisingly suggest what he will do in the future to continue contributing to hip-hop and its next leaders.

North Carolina's PFG just dropped the album NEVER SAY DIE, which Cole produced entirely. He also provided three guest features on the project, specifically on the tracks "Mighty Mouse," "Whole House," and the "Twins Forever" remix.

We will see if PFG pops out for these North Carolina shows. After these two concerts, The Fall-Off tour will hit Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore before heading to Canada for a few shows in Vancouver and Toronto. The trek will run all over the world up to the December 12 show in South Africa.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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