J. Cole Drops "The Fall-Off" Tour Teaser Ahead Of Opening Night In Charlotte

J. Cole has had a banner year for his career in 2026, finally giving fans his highly anticipated The Fall-Off album in all its glory. Its arrival earlier this year doesn't mean the era is over. A new Fall-Off magazine on hip-hop history is coming out soon, and Cole also has his world tour for the project to look forward to.

Via the official Twitter page for The Fall-Off, he shared a teaser today (Friday, July 10) ahead of the concert trek's commencement tonight in his home state of North Carolina. Charlotte will host two back-to-back shows to kick things off, whereas the Dreamville rapper's hometown of Fayetteville will conclude the United States run on September 23.

As for this new teaser, it shows the 'Ville MC talking with venue staff and tour organizers about the lighting set-up for his first show of The Fall-Off's tour and rehearsing some of his raps.

It's not much of a preview when it comes to what fans will actually see on the trek. But regardless, it's a nice peep behind the curtain. After all, it's always nice to remind folks of all the logistics, coordination, hard work, teamwork, and perfectionism that goes into making a show of this magnitude come alive.

New J. Cole Features

But beyond this world tour for The Fall-Off, J. Cole is dropping new music. While it's not solo work of his own, as he will enjoy formal studio retirement after this era, it does promisingly suggest what he will do in the future to continue contributing to hip-hop and its next leaders.

North Carolina's PFG just dropped the album NEVER SAY DIE, which Cole produced entirely. He also provided three guest features on the project, specifically on the tracks "Mighty Mouse," "Whole House," and the "Twins Forever" remix.