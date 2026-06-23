J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" Officially Falls Off The Billboard 200

J. Cole is part of rap's Big Three, and over the years, he has consistently been one of the most commercially successful artists in the world. His 2026 album, The Fall-Off, was a major success out of the gate, selling over 200K units in the first week and debuting at number one on the Billboard 200.

Since bursting onto the scene, all of Cole's albums have spent at least one full year on the Billboard 200 before falling off the charts. However, that streak has unfortunately been broken with The Fall-Off. According to Billboard, the album is no longer on the Billboard 200. It spent 18 consecutive weeks on the chart, but has since left.

Of course, there is still a chance that the album returns to the charts. Although for now, it appears as though this project just doesn't have the staying power.

J. Cole No Longer On The Chart

Interestingly enough, Cole still has one album on the Billboard 200, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The album has been on the charts for 602 weeks. Furthermore, it is ranked at 151, which is pretty respectable, all things considered.

Of course, numbers are not the be all end all of an artist's merit. However, with Drake dominating the charts right now, it's clear that some fans are going to want to engage in the discourse. Some feel as though The Fall-Off should have done a lot better, especially since this is supposed to be a retirement album.