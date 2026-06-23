J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" Officially Falls Off The Billboard 200

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
J. Cole released "The Fall-Off" back in February, and now, the album finds itself in a peculiar position months later.

J. Cole is part of rap's Big Three, and over the years, he has consistently been one of the most commercially successful artists in the world. His 2026 album, The Fall-Off, was a major success out of the gate, selling over 200K units in the first week and debuting at number one on the Billboard 200.

Since bursting onto the scene, all of Cole's albums have spent at least one full year on the Billboard 200 before falling off the charts. However, that streak has unfortunately been broken with The Fall-Off. According to Billboard, the album is no longer on the Billboard 200. It spent 18 consecutive weeks on the chart, but has since left.

Of course, there is still a chance that the album returns to the charts. Although for now, it appears as though this project just doesn't have the staying power.

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J. Cole No Longer On The Chart

Interestingly enough, Cole still has one album on the Billboard 200, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The album has been on the charts for 602 weeks. Furthermore, it is ranked at 151, which is pretty respectable, all things considered.

Of course, numbers are not the be all end all of an artist's merit. However, with Drake dominating the charts right now, it's clear that some fans are going to want to engage in the discourse. Some feel as though The Fall-Off should have done a lot better, especially since this is supposed to be a retirement album.

Meanwhile, ICEMAN spent four weeks at number one before sliding to number two thanks to Olivia Rodrigo. Only time will tell whether or not Cole's fans can get the project back on the Billboard 200.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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